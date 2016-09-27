Newborn found on tracks stable now

The newborn boy at the ICU of Chandra Clinic in Koderma on Monday. Telegraph picture Ranchi, Sept. 26: A baby boy, who was rescued from the tracks at Koderma railway station in the wee hours yesterday, is recovering at a nearby private nursing home with doctors claiming the next 24 hours would be very crucial for his survival. Yesterday, railway officials found the just born baby with part of the umbilical cord intact on the tracks around 3.30am soon after the Hatia-bound Swarna Jayanti Express chugged out of the platform 3 at Koderma, around 140km from capital Ranchi. They immediately informed stationmaster Chandan Kumar Keshri, who had already given green signal to Patna-Dhanbad Ganga Damodar Express which was arriving at the platform 3. Keshri promptly signalled the driver of Ganga Damodar Express to stop. The driver slammed emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt at a comfortable distance from the baby. The boy was then rushed to nearby Chandra Clinic, a private nursing home known in the town for its expertise in paediatric care. "The just born was brought here with placenta. He had several injuries. We have kept him in the intensive care unit. Minimum 48 hours' observation is very important in such cases. Though his condition is stable now, we have to wait and watch for the next 24 hours," said nursing home owner Dr Vikas Chandra. Stationmaster Keshri maintained that the baby was probably born in a toilet of either S3 or S4 compartment and slipped down on the tracks. "We had immediately informed the GRP and Gomoh stationmaster. The train was stopped there for more than 10 minutes. They checked all the compartments and enquired the passengers about the baby, but in vain," he said. Sources said when the baby was taken to the heal centre, officials there asked about whereabouts of the mother of the newborn. "We could have narrated them the whole story and followed the standard procedures. We would have to inform the GRP etc. All that would have taken a lot of time. But, shunting man Guru Charan Singh said the boy belonged to his daughter Kanchan Devi, who is undergoing treatment at a different hospital. On this, the doctors immediately started treatment and saved him," said a rail official. Chandra said the nursing home officials had asked very pertinent questions. "After a few hours, when the GRP and newspersons started enquiring, I learnt that the baby was found lying on the rail tracks. No one has come forward to claim his custody so far. But the rail employee is ready to take him home. I have categorically told him that he will be able to do so only after completing all necessary formalities," he added. Asked about the treatment cost, Chandra said Guru Charan had deposited Rs 1200 at the time of the admission. "But after knowing the whole story, I have decided to bear the cost," he added.