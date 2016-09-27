Doctor strike for security

The office of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ranchi. The IMA has called the three-day strike along with Jharkhand State Health Services Association Ranchi, Sept. 26: Brace for three days of medical inconvenience in the state. Hospital services across the state will remain paralysed from Wednesday with Jharkhand State Health Services Association and Indian Medical Association (IMA), Jharkhand, calling a medical strike in demand of implementation of the Medical Protection Act, better security and appointment of doctors. Today, they took stock of last-minute preparations for the September 28-30 agitation. Secretary of IMA, Jharkhand, Dr Pradeep Kumar said almost all districts had submitted memoranda to the respective deputy commissioners about the three-day strike. "On September 28 and 29, all government health facilities will remain paralysed barring emergency services and post-mortem works. On September 30, both government and private health centres will remain shut. Only emergency and post-mortem services will be available," Kumar said.? He added that the doctors were seeking implementation of the Medical Protection Act for their security. "We are not in favour of paralysing the outpatient departments at government health centres but are forced to take the step due to administrative apathy," said the secretary of IMA. Moreover, around 890 government doctors are likely to resign on October 15 during a mega rally by both the groups to press for their demands. Jharkhand State Health Services Association secretary Dr Bimlesh Singh said till today, around 890 government doctors had expressed their interest to resign on October 15. "The authorities claim that Jharkhand has around 1,800 government doctors but we found that only 1,000 are available for the common masses. While around 200 are in administrative posts (and so do not treat patients), around a similar number is attached with MLAs for health camps in their constituencies. Around 200 stay on leave while the rest play truant. At this juncture, appointment of more doctors is the need of the hour but the government is doing little to address this," Singh said.