Woman kills lover for rape attempt

Ranchi, Sept. 26: A 24-year-old mother of two axed to death a man who allegedly tried to rape her in Chhapartoli village, 18km from Gumla district headquarters and 160km from here, late last night. Police said the married woman was in a relationship with 24-year-old Anmol Kullu, alias Charku Kharia. But, around 10pm yesterday, he entered her house in Chhapartoli after scaling the boundary wall, and tried to get intimate with her without her consent. Kullu, who is unmarried and is said to have dubious antecedents, was inebriated and reportedly ignored the woman's repeated pleas to leave her alone. "The woman pushed him aside and attacked him with a tangi (axe-like weapon). He died on the spot. We have recovered Kullu's body today and detained her from her home," said Gumla thana OC Rakesh Kumar. The OC said the woman's husband, Suresh Kharia, who is mentally challenged, was sleeping in the house with their younger son aged four when the incident took place. Their eight-year-old elder son was away at a relative's place. "We brought the woman to the thana for interrogation and also because there is tension in the village over the incident," Kumar added. Kullu's mother Mungo Devi has alleged that her son was killed following a conspiracy, but did not elaborate further. "My son frequented her home and often went out with her. Last night too, she had called my son," Mungo claimed. Kullu's brother Bhadna Kharia also claimed that the woman was guilty of cold-blooded murder. "We have registered an FIR and will probe every angle," said OC Kumar. Local sources said that Kullu earlier had Maoist links and was even sent to Simdega divisional jail five years ago. After his release, he went to Goa to work as a manual labourer. He returned home only a year ago and worked in the fields. "His past is being probed. His name does not figure in any of the cases registered at our thana, but we will carefully check records. Before that, it will be too early to draw conclusions," the OC said.