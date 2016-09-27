Bollywood comes calling in steel city

After Udaan in 2010, Jamshedpur will add another celluloid chapter to its history.

Mumbai-based production house, Third Eye Visuals, in association with local production house Seven Eleven Entertainment will shoot a mainstream Hindi film, Dil Farebi, in the steel city to be directed by debutant Sunil Kumar Agarwal.

Agarwal has worked in films like Salman Khan-starrer Wanted (2009) as dialogue associate and Shahid Kapoor starrer R...Rajkumar (2013) as screenplay writer, among others.

Dil Farebi will feature Nana Patekar, Prakash Raj, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Asrani and Ashok Saraf.

Owner of Third Eye Visuals Khurshieed Shah, who hails from the city, said they would hold auditions in Jamshedpur, among other cities, to select the lead pair for the movie.

"Though we don't commit that we will choose from Jamshedpur, we can always explore. We are trying to make Jharkhand a hot spot for the film industry," said Shah at a news meet on Monday.

The budget for the movie is Rs 10 crore and the tentative release date is October 2017. The film's poster will be launched in the city on Wednesday.

Shah, who plans to produce one film a year in Jharkhand, said they wanted to improve the standards of regional cinema such as Santhali and Chhota Nagpuri films.

"These films are not technically sound. We want to improve such films. There are lot of scopes in making movies in the state," he said, adding they wanted to inspire others into making movies in Jharkhand.

Earlier in 2010, Vikramaditya Motwane-directed Udaan, starring Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy was shot almost entirely in the steel city with local production crew and actors.