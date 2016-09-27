TT Epaper
IIM seat boost in limbo
ACHINTYA GANGULY

IIM-R director Anindya Sen

Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi (IIM-R), is willing to take in more students but can double the number of seats in keeping with the Centre's recent directive only once it gets its own building, its director has clarified.

IIM seats would be doubled, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had said on September 20 after chairing a meeting of the IIM directors and chairpersons at Rajiv Gandhi IIM-Shillong, adding IIM directors would have to submit their action plans towards this end ( Centre declares IIM expansion plan, Sept. 21).

In response, IIM-R director Anindya Sen said on Monday they had in the new academic session starting July, increased seats in its flagship postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) course from 120 to 135, but would not be able to do any more for now due to space problems.

As of now, the institute, set up in 2010, offers 135 seats in PGDM and 60 seats in postgraduate diploma in human resource management (PGDHRM) but still does not have its own building, operating out of a rented premises at Suchana Bhavan in Ranchi.

Suchana Bhavan also accommodates the state government's information and public relations department.

"If we get an additional building now, we can increase the number of PGDM seats to 180. But, we will offer 320 PGDM seats once we get our own campus. The Centre knows our problems," Sen told this correspondent, referring to space crunch in its temporary campus.

"As such, doubling student intake capacity would not be possible immediately and we have to wait for our own campus," he added.

In the past, IIM-R tried to build its own campus at Nagri and Cheri-Manatu but both times land acquisition problems thwarted their bids. This April, the state gave IIM-R 60.04 acres near Jagannathpur temple in HEC area for a building that should come up in three years.

The decision to double the number of seats at the IIMs was taken after the parliamentary standing committee on Union human resource development ministry, in its 274th report, recommended expansion of seats at both the IIMs and IITs a few months ago.

On how work on their campus was progressing at Jagannathpur, Sen said rain slowed it down but they were now erecting boundary walls around the plot.

He added the plot had a graveyard and a high-tension wire of 33KV passing over it while people from time to time gathered for protests. But they were hopeful these snags would be ironed out with the administration's help.

