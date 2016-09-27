Software centre at Dhanbad college

It took a pioneering step when it decided to impart information technology (IT) education to its students by launching spoken tutorial classes in association with IIT-Mumbai more than two years ago. Now, Dhanbad's Guru Nanak College will boast the state's first Free Open Source Software (Foss) centre. On Monday, the tutorial centre on the Bank More campus, which used to teach courses in various software, was converted into a Foss unit at a function graced by VBU vice chancellor Gurdeep Singh. It will serve as the nodal hub for all upcoming Foss centres of Dhanbad, including the proposed ones at PK Roy Memorial College and SSLNT Women's College. According to the website of National Resource Centre for Free and Open Source Software, the initiative was launched by the government of India "with the twin roles of bridging the digital divide as well as strengthening the Indian Software industry". In its new avatar as the Foss centre, it now has 30 computers and two trainers. Principal Purnendu Shekhar said all students starting from the undergraduate level and irrespective of their stream were eligible for the three-month software courses, which are taught for free at the college's computer library for two hours daily. "The courses will help to increase employability of students. At our centre, two batches of 30 students each are simultaneously taught in two shifts," said Singh. Certificates are also awarded to the students by IIT-Mumbai after conclusion of the courses. "Certificates are generated the day the exams end. While online training is also imparted, two IT teachers - Ramesh Sharma and Uday Sinha - are also deputed at the centre to clarify doubts. We have all necessary infrastructure and expertise to act as a model centre and had already provided some tips to other city colleges like PK Roy Memorial College and SSLNT Women's College, which are planning to launch spoken tutorials at their respective centres," Shekhar said. Speaking at the inaugural address, vice chancellor Singh said that the centre would act as the nodal Foss centre for Dhanbad and provide necessary infrastructure and input to all other units. "Foss centres are being launched in many colleges across various universities in association with IIT-Mumbai under the MHRD programme," he added.