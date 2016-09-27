Town moves faster on one-way

City life has gained momentum in Hazaribagh town, thanks to the district administration that has clamped one-way on some select roads to de-clog bottlenecks and streamline traffic. Main Road, Dr GK Mishra Road and Kutchery Road, which are among the busiest roads in the town, witnessed smooth flow of vehicles even during the rush hours on Monday due to the new set of rules that remained effective from 10am to 8pm. The police banned the entry to Main Road (NH-100) from Jhanda Chowk, and diverted all Pagoda Chowk-bound vehicles, including bikes, towards Malviya Marg. Further, four-wheelers coming from Banshilal Chowk were diverted towards Bihari Durga Mandal Road, via Jhanda Chowk and New Area road to reach Pagoda Chowk. Also, autos were not allowed to ply on the Main Road stretch between Kalibari Chowk and Pustakayan Chowk. As a result, the drive through the stretch - dotted by cinema halls, petrol pumps, big business establishments as well as the sadar hospital - remained hassle free in the day. Similarly, the police prevent vehicles from entering Dr GK Mishra Road from Ananda Chaah Talab side. The stretch houses a large numbers of medicine shops, doctors' clinics and nursing homes, drawing a large number of patients daily. The one-way movement helped reduce snarls. The third most troublesome stretch is Kutchery Road, which connects the town with the NH-33 on one side and Chatra on the other. Four-wheelers and autos were not allowed to take the stretch from District More and were diverted towards DVC More to Nura to reach Indrapuri Chowk. Local residents welcome this new set of rules. "In the past one year, traffic situation has gone from bad to worst in the town. The administration has finally taken the right time," Raju Kumar, who runs a pathology lab near Main Road, said. Senior JDU leader Bateshwar Prasad Mehta said: "Vehicles are moving freely and it seems that the town has suddenly become systematic." Deputy commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla said the move had been initiated on a trial basis and urged people to cooperate. "We have asked police not to fine anyone till Wednesday. But from Thursday, people will be fined for violating one-way rules. Signage and boards will be in place within two-three days. We will monitor this system till October 15 and depending on the results, a final decision will be taken (on whether to continue with the one-way rules)," he told The Telegraph.