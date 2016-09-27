670 taken to task

A traffic policeman corners a helmet-less biker in Bokaro on Monday. Picture by Pankaj Singh Bokaro traffic police on Monday came down heavily on road rogues, extracting over Rs 98,000 as fine from around 670 rule violators. During the crackdown, spearheaded by SP Y.S. Ramesh, police personnel intercepted bikers and motorists without licences, registration plates, insurance papers and pollution certificates. They also fined bikers for riding without helmet and triple-riding. Pillion-riders without helmets and cars with dark tinted glasses were, however, allowed to go for the day with strict warning. The policemen on the streets made it plain that if they did not mend their ways, strict action would follow next time. The drive, which kicked off around 9.30am, continued till the filing of this report. According to police, entire Bokaro steel city was divided into seven zones, identifying major entry and exit points. A team of five-six cops were deployed at each of these seven points - namely Naya More, Patharkatha Chowk, Bokaro Aerodrome, Sectors IV, VI, IX and XII. Similarly, Chas township was divided into four zones - Chas checkpost, Jodhadih More, ITI More and Solgadih Crossing. Sources said unlike previous initiatives, the police appeared to be well-prepared this time. "They worked out a foolproof plan to crack down on traffic rule violators in better and scientific way. Near each of the 11 crackdown points, an additional team of cops was deployed so that no one could give the police the slip. Besides, movable barricades were put up to force vehicles to slow down at each key junction," said a source. According to police, the citizens were informed about this crackdown around a week in advance through banners, hoardings boards. SP Ramesh maintained that the drive would continue on a regular basis. "The drive would be intensified in coming days and extended to Chandrapura, Chandankyari, Jaina More, Petarwar, Kasmar and Gomia ahead of Durga Puja," he added.