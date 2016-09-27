Schools wake up to dress code fiat

A school bus driver in uniform in Ranchi on Monday. (Hardeep Singh) Five deadline extensions and several reminders later, ICSE and CBSE schools have finally started implementing a Ranchi district administration order of ensuring dress code and identity cards for bus drivers and helpers, besides purchasing breathalysers to check drink-driving cases. Yet, there is a long way to go as the number of cradles toeing the line have not even reached the halfway-mark. Till Monday, 16 of the 40 ICSE and CBSE schools have submitted details of their drivers and helpers, along with their photographs, to the administration, which has set the new guidelines to streamline the school bus service in Ranchi and make students' travel safe and secure. Of the 16, nine - St Xavier's, Delhi Public School, St Thomas School, Bishop Westcott Girls' School, Bishop Westcott Boys' School, Sacred Heart Convent, Loyola School, Oxford Public School and Green Land Public School - implemented the rules recently. Last month, five CBSE cradles - Surendranath Centenary School at Dipatoli, Gurunanak Secondary High School at Pee Pee Compound, DAV Kapil Dev-Kadru, Jawahar Vidya Mandir-Shyamali and DAV Public School-Hehal - did so. Sapphire International School and Manan Vidya, also affiliated to CBSE, were the first to carry out the order. Delhi Public School's principal Ram Singh said, "There are a lot of challenges. It is not possible to implement government orders in a jiffy with limited funds unless we increase school fees. Hence, we took time. We have 54 drivers and helpers. We had to spend Rs 800 per person for uniforms. Somehow, we managed." Principal of Bishop Westcott Girls School Miss Jacob agreed. "It is not that we don't want to obey administrative diktat. We have over 70 drivers and helpers, which is one of the reasons for the delay in implementing the dress code. But I am glad we could do it at last. We also purchased a breathalyser to test drivers and helpers before they go out to pick up students," she added. The district administration has set September 30 as the latest deadline for the schools to implement the order. The earlier deadlines were July 15, July 31, August 15 and August 31. Ranchi district transport officer (DTO) Nagendra Paswan said: "We are happy that schools are finally executing the new directives. Hopefully by September 30, all the remaining cradles will submit the details. See, we cannot mount pressure on the schools. We can only remind them from to time." Asked about the next line of action if the schools fail to adhere to the diktat within the deadline, he said: "We will start a crackdown." Ranchi deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar said they would wait till September 30 before taking a call. "I have already instructed the DTO to speak to the principals of those schools that are yet to submit details." The schools, however, are not in a position to implement the other diktat of installing global positioning system on all vehicles to keep a tab on the drivers because it would need a lot of funds.