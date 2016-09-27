Tribal landowner seeks justice

The building on the controversial plot in Jugsalai on Monday. Picture by Animesh Sengupta Pancham Sardar is a tribal man. His father, now deceased, had allowed one Hazra Singh, a non-tribal, to build a house on his plot. But, Singh sold the plot to four women two years ago, prima facie, in violation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act. Now, the district sub-registry office in Jamshedpur, which handles registration of tribal land, isn't helping, using, what Pancham alleges are questionable means. Advocate Dil Bahadur, who is representing Pancham Sardar, alleged the sub-registry office was glossing over gross violation of section 46 of the CNT Act. "We are, however, still hopeful of justice in the DC's court," he said referring to Pancham's representation to East Singhbhum DC Amit Kumar to explain how his petition with the office of the land reforms deputy commissioner (LRDC), Manoj Kumar Ranjan, was dismissed on erroneous grounds. In his petition to the DC, Pancham (28), who now stays at Bhilaipahadi in the MGM police station area, explained he owned a 0.045 hectare plot at Jugsalai's ward 3. His father, Late Lalit Sardar, allowed Hazra Singh, a non-tribal, to build a house there. Two years ago Singh sold plot to four non-tribal women through the sub-registry office in Jamshedpur. "Having bought the plot, Sushma Kabra, Rekha Kabra, Punam Agrawal and Sangita Kabra started construction, which attracted the attention of a politician who lodged a complaint with the circle office of Jamshedpur. In the process, a case for restoration of property (RP case no 01.2015-16) was registered with the LRDC court. On January 4, the LRDC dismissed the case on the ground that one Bhagwan Das did not turn up to depose on behalf of the buyers," Pancham said. Pancham alleged Bhagwan Das was a fictitious person. He said he was baffled that the LRDC court, instead of taking into account the fact that the four women were constructing a house on tribal land, got fixated on Das, who does not exist, and dismissed the case on the ground that Das didn't turn up for hearings. Pancham said he had also pleaded before the LRDC court to make the women, not Das, party to the case. But, the court did not entertain his claim. According to the CNT Act, a non-tribal staying at a house built on tribal land was called a "Sikmi" who could not sell land under any circumstances. Pancham pointed out as per land records obtained from the Jamshedpur circle office, Singh had been referred to as a Sikmi. Even then he was allowed to sell and transfer the plot to the four women. That was in 2014 when Ashok Sinha was Jamshedpur sub-registrar. Sinha was suspended on August 27 this year for alleged corrupt practices. Land reforms deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar Ranjan said Pancham was free to appeal. "I have referred to official records while disposing of the RP case (no 01.2015-16)," Ranjan, also sub-registrar of Jamshedpur, said, but failed to explain why the four women who bought the plot weren't party to the case.