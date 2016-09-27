Special festive glow

Special students with their diyas and gift bags in Jamshedpur on Monday. Picture by Bhola Prasad Like every year, their hard work is going to dazzle homes during Durga Puja and Diwali. Diyas of different hues, shapes and sizes made by the special students of NGO Jeevika, a training centre that works for the promotion of the intellectually impaired in Jamshedpur, are already finding takers. The students have also made eco-friendly gift bags and over 2,500 of them have been sold. They are hopeful of registering a bumper sale this year as well. Orders for diyas and gift bags are pouring in. "Over 2,500 bags have already been sold, while orders are coming in. The response is very positive. Our students are happy that their hard work is paying off," said Jeevika secretary Sukhdeep Kaur. The students have been busy making the diyas - decorating them, pouring wax, applying varnish and painting them - since May. They also took great care in making the paper bags. Kaur, who has done a foundation course on mental retardation from Ranchi-based NGO Deepshikha, said diyas had been procured from Asanboni in East Singhbhum in May after which the students started working on them. So far, over 8,000 diyas and more than 1,000 gift bags have been made by the students. While diyas are priced in the range between Rs 15 and Rs 100, gift bags are available from Rs 15 to Rs 60. "People get attracted towards gift bags during Puja while diyas are a must-buy for Diwali. We are totally against use of plastic. So, our gift bags are made of paper. They are eco-friendly and serve a purpose," said Jeevika founder Avtar Singh. N. Sai Krishna, a student and manager of Jeevika, said they would organise a Diwali Mela at Nirmal Bhavan in Sonari on October 22 to sell these items. "We organise it every year and our items sell like hot cakes. We are highly optimistic this year too," he added. Another student Umesh Kumar, who, along with Krishna, is involved in packing of diyas, said they had sold more than 2,500 gift bags so far.