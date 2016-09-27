TMH to offer cashless ease

Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jamshedpur will implement cashless medical insurance services from October first week. Jamshedpur's best-known corporate hospital on Monday entered into an agreement with three third-party administrators (TPAs), Medicare, Mediassist, and Family Health Plan Ltd (FHPL), which are linked to about 25 insurance companies, to facilitate cashless services for respective health insurance holders. The facilities will be applicable to indoor services only. "Paying in cash is not always feasible for patients especially when one has health insurance. Keeping in mind the need of the hour and the ever growing population (of patients), we inked a memorandum with the TPAs for better services at the hospital," Rajen Chaudhary, TMH general manager, told the media on Monday. Some insurance companies linked to the three TPAs are ICICI, Bajaj, New India Insurance and United India Insurance. A helpdesk will be set up at the OPD building where officials from TPAs will assist patients or their families in availing the services. Any one with a health insurance card linked to any of these TPAs, can avail cashless health services between Monday and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Patients admitted after 6pm will be helped as soon as office re-opens the next day. If a patient is admitted in an emergency case, he can get insurance service the next day. In case of accidents, they get necessary treatment but after depositing admission fee that is refundable later.