Missing. Found. Missing again!

BIT-Mesra where 23-year-old Sambhu Choudhary studies mechanical engineering A bizarre case of a BIT-Mesra boy has left Ranchi police baffled. First-year mechanical student Sambhu Choudhary (23) - who was allegedly kidnapped from his hostel on September 19 but returned home three days later - went missing once again on Monday, this time from a train he took from his native Sahebganj to the state capital to record his statement with police. Elder brother Shri Choudhary and other family members who were accompanying Sambhu on Vananchal Express have claimed abduction once again near Katras railway station in Dhanbad division. A complaint has been lodged with Katras GRP while an earlier missing diary is pending at BIT thana outpost. According to Shri, Sambhu had been "terrified" ever since he "escaped" from the clutches of his kidnapper and made it home to Sahebganj via Dhanbad last Friday. "We had contacted Ranchi police who asked us to come and record statement in connection with the hostel kidnapping. We had requested police protection in train, but our plea went unheard. Sambhu was sleeping in a berth close to my mother. Around 4am, she woke up and found him missing. The train had just left Katras station. We found his cap on the berth. He has been kidnapped again, we suspect," the brother said, adding that two other family members were accompanying them. Ranchi Sadar DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava said Sambhu's disappearance had added a fresh twist to investigations into the earlier complaint at BIT outpost. According to what the student told his family members after returning on September 23, two strangers whisked him away at gunpoint from his Mesra hostel room last Monday, hours before an exam. His roommate told police that he noticed Sambhu leaving in a hurry with an unknown person. Sambhu told his family that a second person was waiting for them outside on a bike. The duo took him to Booty More, made him withdraw Rs 3,000 from an ATM, seized his cellphone when a friend called, destroyed the SIM cards and drugged him. The student apparently woke up two days later to find himself locked in an abandoned house somewhere near Jamshedpur. His kidnappers were planning to shift him elsewhere when he claimed to have given them the slip at Tatanagar station. He caught a train to Dhanbad and another to Sahebganj after reached the coal town. "My brother was terrified when he came home. He wanted to hide from people who he said were chasing him. It seems his abduction was carefully planned. BIT-Mesra has lax security," Shree said. No official at the Mesra institute was were ready to speak on the alleged abduction from campus and security arrangements. A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said they found holes in Sambhu's "narrative" to his family. "The boy may have left the campus on his own though I can't say why," the officer said. However, Mesra outpost in-charge Pappu Kumar Sharma said it would be unwise to dismiss the case as "mere fabrication" till the student was found and questioned. "We will check campus surveillance camera footage for starters," Sharma added.