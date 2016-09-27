Three control rooms for better policing

The composite control room for police in Sakchi on Monday. Picture by Bhola Prasad Steel city residents can hope for quick police response this Durga Puja. The district administration has decided to operate three police control rooms instead of the usual system of maintaining one centralised control room. "Two temporary police control rooms will be set up at Mango thana (for Mango and nearby areas) and Jugsalai (for communally sensitive Jugsalai, Tatanagar station and nearby areas). These will function alongside the existing composite control room (CCR) in Sakchi. The new police control rooms will function 24x7 from October 5-11," said Dhalbhum SDO Suraj Kumar. According to a source, efforts are being made to divide the 18 urban police stations among the three control rooms. "The Sakchi CCR is linked to CCTV cameras on major roads. There are trained personnel to monitor the footage and telephone operators to address calls made to emergency numbers like 100. Wireless operators relay the messages to various police stations. As far as the new control rooms at Jugsalai and Mango are concerned, they will have telephone operators and access to Internet. The centres will pass on information to local police stations and Sakchi CCR for quick mobilisation of resources during emergency situation," the source added. The SDO said they were trying to connect the two new control rooms with CCTV footage beamed at the Sakchi CCR for better coordination. East Singhbhum has been divided into 25 zones, comprising a cluster of police stations manned by a magistrate. The administration will hire computers operators on ad-hoc basis, who will function from SDO Dhalbhum office till October 5, to file reports on compliance of rules by Puja committees across the 25 zones. "The computer operators will compile reports depending on feedback from the 25 zonal magistrates by October 1. The reports will also factor in minute problems faced by Puja committees pertaining to basic amenities. The administration will try to address the grievances on an emergency basis," Kumar said.