RIMS to apply patient filter

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), which has come under fire for serving food to a destitute woman on the floor without a plate, has decided to restrict access of people to the wards and treatment area besides mulling to seek identity proofs before admitting patients, the steps aimed at checking entry of the homeless inside the premises. The decisions were taken at a four-hour-long marathon meeting chaired by director of the state-run heal hub Dr B.L. Sherwal with heads of various departments from 9.30am on Monday. Soon after the meeting, security guards were directed to check that every entrant to the wards had entry-exit slips that ought to be shown while coming in and going out. They have been told to inform the management on spotting any unattended patient. While entrances at the emergency and academic blocks have security guards, the trauma block, which has a short cut to the ward area, was put under vigil from Monday. Also, registration of accident victims has been made mandatory at the emergency. "It is not possible for us to take homeless people under our wings. As long as they are patients, they will be treated here but we need thorough guidelines from the health department as to what happens to them once they are cured. RIMS corridors cannot be allowed to become shelter for destitutes. When Medical Council of India (MCI) inspectors come to visit the hospital, we are left red-faced," Sherwal told The Telegraph. Speaking about registration rules at the emergency, the director explained that while details of every admission to the hospital were fed into the computer, accident victims without attendants were spared. "This is because such patients are brought by police. But from now on, policemen accompanying the injured will have to give us details of the accident so that we have some information about the person," Sherwal said. The management is also planning to make it mandatory for patients' relatives to show Aadhaar cards or any other identity proof at the time of admission. "BPL people often carry identity cards as they are entitled to free treatment, but we need to follow this practice for all to stop dumping of people at the hospital," he added. The destitute woman, who is apparently deranged, was served meal on the floor on Thursday. The news, along with a photograph of the woman, went viral in the social media, prompting chief minister Raghubar Das to seek a report. Jharkhand High Court also took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Following that episode, five "mentally challenged" people, who used to stay on RIMS corridors, were sent to Rinpas on Saturday. But two were sent back to RIMS in the evening. Asked what would be the line of treatment of the two, Sherwal said, "Both have been admitted to the orthopaedic ward. Nurses have been directed to take care of them. Once they are cured, we will correspond with the health department to seek guidelines on what to do with them."