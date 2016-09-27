Third eye on two highway links

Iron angles (circled, from top) installed for CCTV cameras on Purulia Road and Dimna Road on Monday. (Bhola Prasad) Two important entry points to Jamshedpur from NH-33 will be under closed-circuit television camera vigil before Durga Puja, a policing move against rogue drivers and fleeing criminals that will be extended to other thoroughfares in the future. Installation work for the 35-odd surveillance cameras began on Monday along the 3.5km Dimna Road and the 4km Purulia Road. Both boast four-lane carriageways. East Singhbhum SSP Anoop T. Mathew said the decision was taken keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, when scores of revellers from outside the city come pandal-hopping, and in the wake of the "sensitive nature" of these two road stretches. "Purulia Road, which covers Payal Talkies and communally sensitive areas of Jawaharnagar, Azadnagar and Pardih, and Dimna Road, which hosts residential colonies, commercial establishments and sensitive pockets like Sankosai, Ulidih and Munshi Mohalla, are our priorities because outlaws use these highway links to make good their escape. The cameras will be operational by October 5," Mathew said. City SP Prashant Anand maintained that apart from helping law enforcers get concrete evidence against suspected criminals, the CCTV cameras would also help traffic police identify road hogs. "These two stretches are among accident-prone roads, where traffic volume increases manifold during Puja. The cameras can capture registration number of errant vehicles and help bring rogue drivers to book," Anand said. The SP added that all the surveillance gadgets would be linked to the composite control room at Sakchi police station. "They will be constantly monitored for timely information on accidents and crimes. The cameras are being installed by a private agency. It will maintain the gadgets with income generated from glow signage and advertisements." Dimna Road witnesses 1.5 lakh vehicles every day, including long-distance buses and trucks. Purulia Road too sees the same traffic volume and is used as an alternative route to reach NH-33 via the Pardih roundabout. Sources in police said the cameras were being installed at a height of 20 feet and each of the 35 would boast a monitoring distance of 50-60 metres. City SP Anand said in the second phase, they would bring Marine Drive and Station Road under CCTV camera surveillance. "The cameras will be installed there by November."