Delhi dips toe but Indus treaty afloat

New Delhi, Sept. 26: India today decided to suspend all meetings of a bilateral commission that implements the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan till an "atmosphere free of terror" is created, and to aggressively maximise the irrigation and hydropower gains it is allowed under the pact. The Narendra Modi government also decided to review its unilateral suspension in 1987 of the Tulbul irrigation project in Kashmir following Pakistani concerns and go ahead with three planned dams on the river Chenab. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan sign the Indus Waters Treaty in Karachi in 1960 But a meeting called by Prime Minister Modi with officials to mull action against Pakistan following the Uri terror attack decided against any deviation from the treaty, leave alone its abrogation, other officials said. National security adviser Ajit Doval, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar, principal secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra, joint secretary in the PMO Vinay Mohan Kwatra and water resources secretary Shashi Shekhar attended the meeting. Pakistan is entitled to 80 per cent of water from the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers while India has the right to the remaining 20 per cent water from these rivers and to all the water from the Ravi, Beas and the Sutlej, under the treaty midwifed by the World Bank. Islamabad has long worried about New Delhi choking its supply of water from the Indus basin during times of conflict, or as a strategic weapon. But violating water treaties constitutes a war crime under international law, and India has refrained from any deviation from the pact even during the three wars it has fought with Pakistan since 1960. Instead, the Centre has now decided on a strategy that involves threatening aggressive exploitation - within the ambit of the treaty - of the six rivers, while refusing to meet Pakistan to iron out differences till it curbs cross-border terrorism. The government is counting on Pakistan making some concession, or violating the treaty - neither of which it minds. " Rakt aur paani saath nahi beh sakte (Blood and water cannot flow together)," Modi told those in the meeting, two officials said, referring to the Prime Minister's insistence that India avoid any meeting of the Indus Waters Treaty commission till terrorism ends. Modi ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial task force consisting of senior officials from the ministries of external affairs, water resources, power and agriculture to review the implementation of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. India has, officials said, over the years not used its rights to the fullest - on agriculture usage, storage or hydropower production - despite these being guaranteed under the treaty. In particular, the officials said, India had neglected its rights to use the "western rivers" - the Indus, Jhelum and the Chenab - from which Pakistan has effectively drawn more than the 80 per cent it is entitled to. India is allowed, under the treaty, to irrigate up to 9.1 lakh acres of land using water from the western rivers, with an additional 4.3 lakh acres allowed if New Delhi shares more water than it is required to with Islamabad. But currently, officials said, India uses these rivers to irrigate only 8 lakh acres of land. Analysts have calculated that the Indian portion of the western rivers can yield hydropower up to 18,600MW. India is currently generating only 3,034MW power from these rivers, with another 8,372MW worth projects in the pipeline. Goodwill has been only a part of the reason that India has not made better use of its rights. India has developed no storage capacity to preserve water from the western rivers, officials said. The "mission" given to the inter-ministerial task force is to "maximise the benefits" from the western rivers, one of the officials said. The projects that the government today decided to revive or expedite are not new and the process of completing them will not be swift. The Tulbul hydroelectric project, at the mouth of the Wullar lake in Jammu and Kashmir, was proposed in 1984. It was suspended by India three years later following objections by Pakistan. The lake is fed by the Jhelum, 80 per cent of whose water Pakistan is entitled to. Islamabad had contended that a dam at the mouth of the lake could limit its access to water from the Jhelum. India countered that the Indus Waters Treaty gives it full rights to use water from the western rivers for hydropower generation, but agreed to negotiations that have not concluded in three decades. The three dams on the Chenab - Pakal Dul, Sawalkot and Bursar - whose construction the government today decided to expedite have each been proposed and stalled for a decade now. It is unclear if the government plans to rush into developing these dams as soon as it can, or to threaten doing so just to see how Pakistan responds. The development of dams by upper riparian states, even within the ambit of a bilateral treaty, almost always impacts the rate of flow of water to lower riparian states and can emerge as a bone of contention. India's development of a hydropower plant on the Kishanganga, a river that meets the Jhelum, triggered international arbitration by Pakistan in 2011. In 2013, an international tribunal allowed India to go ahead with the project but by diverting minimum water. Pakistan would normally first raise any objections it has to Indian projects like the Tulbul or the dams on the Chenab at a bilateral commission that has met consistently since 1960 to monitor the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty. The commission, which last met in early 2016, usually meets twice a year. By refusing to join meetings of this commission and accusing Pakistan of cross-border terrorism, the government has effectively asked Islamabad to choose between showing some action against terrorists, quietly accepting the Indian projects and violating the treaty. In-built in the strategy is the government's conviction that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 is indeed unfair to India. Any clear violation of the pact by Pakistan - if Islamabad makes that choice - would allow India to do so too. Such a strategy, government officials claimed today, would also be difficult for Opposition parties to oppose. The legislative assembly and the legislative council in Kashmir have in the past passed resolutions - backed by most parties, including the Congress and the BJP - voicing concerns that the Indus Waters Treaty does not take their concerns into account.