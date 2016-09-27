Six arrests, three signals

Calcutta, Sept. 26: Six "preventive arrests" have been made in Rajarhat since Sunday night - not an unusual occurrence in a state known for the politics of agitation. However, the six "preventive arrests" this time stand out for multiple reasons. One, the six are linked to a brewing agitation for higher compensation for land "forcibly" acquired by the Left government 16 years ago. Land-linked protesters have rarely been arrested since Mamata Banerjee has come to power propelled by the cause of Ma, Maati, Maanush. Two, some of those picked up are linked to syndicates or organised building-material suppliers in Rajarhat, where construction is the biggest activity. . Three, although the "Singur syndrome" might have come in handy for the protesters to raise fresh demands, other factors, too, are at play. Some of the seeds of discontent may lie in recent steps taken by the administration to rein in syndicates, which, in turn, appear to have emboldened some builders to threaten to complain when approached by extortionists. Also on display was the helplessness of the jobless who said they had little option but to join syndicates to keep themselves employed. The intertwined threads till now are too thin to portend a trend but the developments since Sunday night in Rajarhat have been anything but routine. If the administration sticks to this path, it would suggest that baby steps are being taken to bottle land genies before they become unmanageable monsters, provided the political risk is minimal. In Rajarhat, sections of farmers in 21 mouzas had been planning to make a submission before Hidco, the state-run body responsible for the urbanisation of New Town, that the compensation they were paid for their land since 2000 was inadequate. They were paid at rates ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,400 per cottah between 2003 and 2006. After the Singur judgment that allowed the retention of the land as well as the compensation, the farmers in Rajarhat have been demanding a higher price. The prevailing market rates in some of the mouzas concerned rule between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh a cottah, according to realtors. On Monday night, sources said, Milon Mondal, Moinuddin, Asif Mondal and Habibul Gazi were holding a meeting at Ghuni in Rajarhat when the police rounded them up. The four were discussing an agitation lined up for today outside the Hidco office. Another arrested person has been identified as Fazlur Rehman. This morning, the police arrested Sheikh Nizam, a Congress leader who had played a role in organising the farmers on the first day of the agitation on September 19 outside the Hidco office in Rajarhat. "These were preventive arrests," said an officer of New Town police station where hundreds gathered this afternoon after the news of the detentions spread. But order prevailed outside the Hidco office. Rows of police vans stayed parked along the service road and a water cannon was kept ready as farmers walked up to the entrance of Hidco Bhavan. The farmers handed their applications for higher compensation or the return of the land. A guard dropped into a wooden box the applications addressed to Debashis Sen, the Hidco chairman. Heavy police deployment, full with a water cannon, has not been that familiar a sight for land protesters in Bengal for the past several years. "We won't be able to take on the state government. That's not our aim," said Aftar Ali, one of the farmers from Reckjoani mouza in Rajarhat who had given up 30 acres of his ancestral land between 2003 and 2006. "We want Didi to help us get back some amount of our rightful compensation." Several farmers said the money they had received in exchange for the land had run out in a few years and they had little option but to join the syndicates that sprouted as construction struck deep roots in New Town. "There was no industry. We had no jobs. Syndicate was the only option," said Abdul Hamid. "But even that is under threat now. Trucks carrying building materials are not allowed to ply during daytime. The big players behind mega-projects are now asking us to stay away from their construction sites or they would call the police. What do we do?" he asked. Among the six arrested, one person is said to be a close associate of one of the alleged syndicate kingpins of Rajarhat. "We will continue with this agitation. After the Pujas, there will be a bigger agitation with leaders from the entire district," said Tapas Majumder, president of the North 24-Parganas district Congress.