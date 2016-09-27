Mile-high grouse

New Delhi, Sept. 26: Passenger dissatisfaction with domestic airlines has outpaced air passenger growth in India this year. Aviation regulator Directorate-General of Civil Aviation registered 18,210 complaints against airlines till August, a 62 per cent jump over the 11,200-odd complaints received through the whole of 2015. In comparison, domestic airlines had till August carried 24 per cent more passengers compared with the same period last year, the regulator's monthly air traffic reports show. Flight delays and cancellations, poor customer care and inefficient lost-baggage services top the list of fliers' grouses against the carriers. "Complaints have been increasing almost every year over the past few years but the number has been huge this year so far," a senior official at the directorate-general said. In 2014, the regulator had recorded about 9,000 complaints. Government-owned Air India has clocked the highest number of complaints so far this year, followed by Jet Airways and its no-frills wing JetLite, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, sources said. A break-up of the airline-wise complaints is yet to be released. Aviation ministry officials said the growing number of passenger complaints was a "concern". They added that the Airports Authority of India had hired consultants to suggest ways of improving airlines' customer-linked efficiency at airports. "Their report is still awaited," a joint secretary said. The official added: "We recently announced a slew of passenger-friendly measures for the carriers to follow. We are hoping that a resultant increase in customer satisfaction will start showing in a few months." Aviation analysts suggested the spurt in traveller complaints could be a fallout of the high growth in domestic air traffic, which may have caught the airlines unprepared. The year 2015 witnessed 19 per cent more domestic fliers than the preceding year, says a report by the International Air Transport Association, an organisation of more than 160 airlines globally. "The airlines may take some time to adjust to the increased load in terms of the quality of services they offer," a regional executive at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry analyst, said. "Airline operators need to improve their utilisation of aircraft, and their staff should avoid unpleasant situations at airports." A senior corporate communications official with Air India downplayed the surge in complaints, saying it had to do partly with "an increased awareness among customers". "We are number one in the country in the number of flights we operate, and we have improved our services dramatically over the past two or three years," the official said. "There will always be some area that needs improvement, but a lot of people are now complaining because they are more aware and want to ensure their grievances are on record." Ajay Basra, general manager (corporate affairs) at SpiceJet, said the airline addressed all complaints "earnestly". "We try to reach out to unhappy customers and sort the issue out as soon as we can. But if the issue is irreversible and there is little we can do, we extend apologies and try to retain them (the passenger) for the future." Email queries to IndiGo, Jet Airways and GoAir seeking their responses remained unanswered till late this evening. A public relations executive with Jet Airways, however, argued that while airlines may sometimes be at fault, they often have to face passenger anger for "unreasonable reasons". "Sometimes flights get delayed or cancelled for reasons beyond our control but the travellers do not listen and behave badly with our ground staff," the executive said. "There have been occasions when fliers complained about food quality even though it was of standard quality." Stale food fine India's top consumer panel has ordered Air India to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for serving stale food to a passenger on a Mumbai-New York flight, PTI reports. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed the airline's petition against a Maharashtra state commission order, saying "the nature of deficiency in service" could have affected the health of several passengers. The bench, headed by Justice Ajit Bharihoke, also upheld the award of Rs 10,000 as litigation costs. It noted that the airline had itself fined the caterer Rs 20,000 for serving stale food. Passenger Malti Madhukar Pahade had described the curd served as "green as cherry" and claimed to have found a strand of hair in her rice bowl.