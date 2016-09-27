CAG finger at risky coastline

Bhubaneswar, Sept. 26: The state government has failed to strengthen coastal security, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has said in its report that was tabled in the Assembly today. The report comes at a time when the state government has issued high alert following reports of infiltration. The coastline of Odisha remains prone to incursions even though the Centre providing fund to the state government to beef up the security. The CAG report, which was tabled in the Assembly today, points out how Odisha's 476.70-km coastline is vulnerable to export and import of illegal arms, contraband via sea route, unauthorised fishing and infiltration because of the government's failure to strengthen coastal security. In its edition on March 10, 2016, The Telegraph had highlighted how Odisha's long coastline was vulnerable to infiltration. The CAG report had pointed out that optimum utilisation of available manpower and equipment was not adequate as sea patrolling was conducted only for 2,805 hours against the requirement of 81,000 hours during 2012-15. The CAG observed that the objective of securing the state's coastline through establishment of marine police stations and sea patrolling had not been achieved despite financial assistance from the Centre under the Coastal Security Scheme. In 2005, the Centre introduced the Coastal Security Scheme in nine coastal states, including Odisha, with the objective of plugging critical gaps in policing the long territorial coastline. Under the scheme, the Centre provides 100 per cent assistance for creation of infrastructure, procurement of equipment, interceptor boats, vehicles, arms and ammunition. The state government only has to bear the cost of manpower. The scheme was implemented in the state in two phases with effect from 2005 (phase I in 2005-2011 and Phase II in 2011-16). The Centre had released Rs 15.85 crore in March last year. Out of this, Rs 12.36 crore was released under Phase II. In Phase II, the state government utilised only Rs 3.84 crore and failed to construct buildings and jetties. The marine police stations were housed in rented buildings and there were no barracks or staff quarters. Quick mobilisation of forces, in case a need arose, was not possible due to absence of barracks and staff quarters. At present, Odisha has 13 marine police stations. The CAG said that in the absence of exclusive jetties, marine police stations were using fishery facilities and this was affecting patrolling, efficiency and promptness in police operations. The CAG pointed out that due to the absence of jetties, the Centre did not release interceptor boats, and as a result, the crewmembers remained idle. What is most embarrassing is that out of 37 vehicles meant for use for coastal security, 23 were used for activities other than marine policing. Even gadgets such as surveillance equipment and digital cameras, which should be used to keep tabs on any possible intrusion, were lying in the store and not issued to the marine police stations. The government could not make the fully equipped marine police stations operational even after nearly 10 years after the scheme started. Construction of police stations could not be taken up as the government failed either to identify the land or arrange for forest clearance and estimates were delayed. It also questioned the non-engagement of trained staff. Only 15 of 98 personnel posted in these police stations were trained in marine policing at the Indian Coast Guard Centre, Paradip. None of the technical staff were imparted training. The marine police are responsible for patrolling in the sea for up to five nautical miles. According to central norms, each boat should be tasked for patrolling for a minimum 150 hours in a month and 18,000 hours per year. "As against patrolling of at least 81,000 hours during 2012-15, the actual patrolling hours was only 2,805 hours," the report said.