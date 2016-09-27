Journey to centres of scam

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Higher Secondary School has 330 students in classes XI and XII who apparently study here. Picture by Ashok Sinha Arwal/Jehanabad, Sept. 26: Two rooms without benches or blackboards make up a higher secondary school in Arwal. An under-construction single-storey building at Karpi block of the same district has a board declaring it to be an Intermediate college though it has no benches, blackboards or even a piece of chalk. Education department records show an Intermediate college exists in Ghosi block of Jehanabad, but the local people have never seen the "college" functioning. These are some of the institutes that Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh - now in jail for the Intermediate toppers scam - granted affiliations to or regularised affiliations for during his tenure as Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman from 2014 to 2016. And these are institutes that are evidence of how deep the education rot in the state runs. The board has said it is examining 212 such colleges/higher secondary schools. Out of the 212, the BSEB has received inspection reports on 177 of which 144 institutions have been served showcause notices - and given 15 days to reply - asking why their affiliation should not be scrapped. "If the board is not satisfied with the reply of the colleges/schools, the board will cancel their affiliation," said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. Affiliations of nine institutes - seven in Gaya district, and one each in Saran and West Champaran - have been cancelled. FIRs have been lodged against the managements of three institutions - one in Madhepura and two in Supaul - for admitting students without receiving affiliation. The inspection committee will visit five more institutes again. Two institutions - one each in Bhagalpur and Begusarai - have been told to strengthen their infrastructure within six months. The schools are facing action due to poor infrastructure or not fulfilling BSEB norms that make it mandatory for an unaided school/college to have at least 2 acres of land, infrastructure to accommodate 350 students, library with 500 books, separate laboratory for physics, chemistry, biology, geography, home science, and computers. The BSEB guidelines also detail faculty numbers, what qualifications they need and what salary they should be paid. The main source of income for many sham schools is money collected from students (Rs 1,800 each) during registration and the state government incentive for students, education department sources said. An unaided college or school gets Rs 4,500 for each student who secures first division, Rs 3,500 each for second division and Rs 2,500 each for third division. The Telegraph visited some such schools in Arwal and Jehanabad districts - which incidentally have better literacy rates (67.43. per cent in Arwal and 77 per cent in Jehanabad) than the state average of 63.82 per cent - for a reality check. It was evident that many of the schools are just fronts to make money, like the now infamous Vishun Roy College in Vaishali run by topper-scam key accused Bachcha Rai. Keshav Bindeshwari Higher Secondary School, Arwal Owner: Keshav Prasad Yadav, retired government teacher The school, in a narrow lane around 50m from the Arwal-Jehanabad state highway, runs from a rented building. It came up in 2011, according to the barely readable board. It has just two rooms, one closed and the other meant as the "office". Ritesh Kumar, the school's caretaker, was sitting with students' registration forms. The school has affiliation to admit students from classes IX to XII. It has 165 students - 120 in the science stream, 30 in arts and 15 in commerce - in Class XII who will appear for the Intermediate exam next year. This year, the school has admitted 65 students (50 in science, 10 in arts and five in commerce). An inspection by the board, however, exposed that the school building is actually an automobile-repair workshop. The school received the board's showcause notice on September 15. "We have identified a plot of land in Arwal for setting up the school. The school authorities are preparing the reply which will be sent to the BSEB," the caretaker claimed without divulging details. Questions about how so many students are taught from the single room were met with a blank stare. Local sources said students have enrolled with the school just to sit for the board exam, and depend on coaching institutions and private tutors for their studies. The students hardly come to school. During registration the school takes Rs 1,800 from a student in classes XI and XII, and Rs 1,200 during the form filling for the board exam. Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Higher Secondary School, Arwal Owner: Run by a trust headed by local businessman Anand Kumar Chandravanshi A two-storey building with thatched roof, crumbling walls, and six small rooms has been converted into a school that got affiliation in 2014. The school in its reply to the BSEB said it has taken a plot of land adjacent to Karpi petrol pump on lease to construct a new building. The school has 330 students in classes XI and XII. "We have submitted our reply to the BSEB urging the board officials to give us time to strengthen our infrastructure," said Ram Tawakya Yadav, secretary of the school. "Many people like me have opened the school with a purpose. If the board doesn't accept our plea, we will be left with no other alternative but to approach the high court." A staff member of the school said under cover of anonymity: "We had given Rs 2 lakh to BSEB officials for getting affiliation. We have set up the school as we know it will be a big source of income in the future." Keshav Prasad Yadav Inter College, Arwal Owner: Keshav Prasad Yadav, retired government teacher. Located at Karpi block of Arwal district, the single-storey building with no plaster on the walls has two rooms. The under-construction building resembles a residential structure. Caretaker Baidyanath Kumar was sitting at one of the rooms meant for "office" purposes. As The Telegraph team entered the school, a visibly tense student asked if we were BSEB officials. Baidyanath claimed that though the school is supposed to be an Intermediate college, it is only meant for students of classes IX and X. According to Baidyanath, the school was set up in 2013. Its first batch of 200 students took the matriculation exam last year, of which around 100 students secured first division. This year, 300 students appeared for the matriculation exam but only 35 secured first division. Asked how such a large number of students cleared the matriculation when there is no infrastructure, the caretaker said: "Most of the students depend upon private coaching for studies." Keshav Prasad Yadav, owner of college who also owns the Keshav Bindeshwari Higher Secondary School, later said: "We are in process of submitting our reply to the BSEB. Our focus is to impart better education in the Arwal area." Bakhori Singh High School, Arwal Owner: Rajesh Singh, nephew of Keshav Prasad Yadav The Bakhori Singh High School, named after Keshav Prasad Yadav's father, is around 500m from Keshav Prasad Inter College. Keshav's nephew Rajesh Singh looks after the school management. The two-storey building's ground floor houses the school, while the first floor is meant for residential purposes. When The Telegraph visited the school there were no students in the Intermediate section. Caretaker Kameshwar Prasad Sinha claimed the school has a library with around 50 books. The building where Ranjita Inter College functions in Jehanabad. Ashok Sinha He also claimed there is a science laboratory, but when we requested him to show it to us he said he didn't have the keys. The school has a student capacity of around 300 in the three Intermediate streams (science, arts and commerce). In this year's Intermediate Science stream results, 82 out of 392 students secured first division. The school has not prepared its reply to the BSEB showcause notice. The school authorities admit that most students depend on private coaching institutes or tutors for studies. Ranjita Inter College, Jehanabad Owner: Not known Local residents have never seen the college, at Bairam Sarai in Ghosi block, open. When The Telegraph visited, it was shut. The three-room college functions from a residential house owned by a man called Surendra Mahto. A local resident, who refused to give her name, said: "We have never seen the college open. Last week, the college was opened for a day when some board officials had come for inspections. That was the only day when there was some activity at the college, with the staff busy making arrangements for the officials' visit." The three rooms of the college look like shops with shutters down. There is neither any signboard nor any contact number for the college. Local residents claimed the college was popular as one that lets all and sundry students appear for the Intermediate exam.