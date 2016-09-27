Don bail: SC slams state govt

New Delhi, Sept. 26: The Supreme Court today ticked off the Nitish Kumar government for delay in challenging Patna High Court's bail to Mohammad Shahabuddin, and asked the gangster-politician's counsel how many witnesses against him have been bumped off. The apex court refrained from staying the bail - as sought by the government and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who appeared for Siwan resident Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were murdered allegedly at Shahabuddin's behest. A bench of Justice P.C. Ghose and Justice Amitav Roy made the observation after a counsel appearing for Shahabuddin sought at least a week's time for the defence to marshal its arguments. The court, while declining to entertain the don's plea that his senior advocate Ram Jethmalani was not available, said it would take up the matter Wednesday as Shahabuddin's other senior lawyer, Shekhar Naphade, was available. Naphade argued: "We have to peruse various documents... There are seven bail orders." The Bihar government's senior counsel Dinesh Dwivedi argued that if any adjournment is given, the high court order should be stayed, and added that the matter was of "extreme urgency". Justice Ghose retorted: "If the matter is of extreme urgency, some urgency should have been shown by the state." The high court granted the don bail on September 7; the government moved the petition in the apex court after nine days, on September 16. Dwivedi pointed out that in one case three of the witnesses, all brothers, have been killed. If the surviving witness, father of the three brothers Chandrakeshwar, is also killed "the whole case will collapse", the counsel pleaded. The bench said: "We have gone through the facts... We don't intend to pass any stay at this situation. Bring the documents before us." Bhushan said Shahabuddin's release from jail poses a threat to all witnesses, and that the don was involved in as many as 45 criminal cases, including nine murders, and has been convicted in 10 cases. Naphade said the petitioners were hurling baseless allegations. He alleged that some comments in the media by Bhushan and others were "very disturbing", and handed over to the court papers relating to the said allegations. "I am being tried by media," Naphade said. Justice Roy said: "We shall go by records. We have to balance things." Justice Ghose said: "Since allegations and counter allegations are being made, we do not intend to adjourn the matter. How many witnesses have been bumped off? You want to wash away everything?"