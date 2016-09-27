Home still a far cry for 'migrants'

Silchar, Sept. 26: Sixty-year-old Prabhabati Goala wants to "return" home. A resident of Teliapara of Madhabpur district of Bangladesh, she has been languishing in Silchar central jail for six months after she was accused of entering India "illegally". The court of judicial magistrate of Karimganj on November 21 last year convicted her and sentenced her to three months' simple imprisonment. Following her punishment period, she was taken to the Silchar detention camp, located in the central jail, for deportation. But, no concrete step has been taken by the Centre to deport her, though she is willing to return. Silchar central jail. Telegraph picture Hers tale is not an isolated one. The Telegraph accessed documents of eight Myanmarese nationals and 46 Bangladeshis, including Goala, who are in the detention camp for years. Sian Pain Langh, 28, a resident of Teedin village of Chin district in Myanmar, is in Silchar jail for past five years despite completing his punishment in 2010. The secretary-general of Citizens' Rights Preservation Committee, Assam, Sadhan Purkayastha, said these were gross violation of human rights. "These people have already undergone punishment and should be deported," he added. Goala also filed a writ petition in Gauhati High Court, urging it to allow her to go back to her country as she had already served the imprisonment period. In response to the appeal, the court on September 8 had directed the Centre to submit the compliance report regarding her deportation. The court in its order, a copy of which is with The Telegraph, also observed that no urgency was being shown by the government for Goala's deportation. "There are six detention camps in Assam. If the situation in one detention camp is such, you can imagine the scenario in others," Purkayastha said. Bidhayak Das Purkayastha, a lawyer in Guwahati, said one cannot be harassed just because the person is not from this country. "The law will take its own course. But, the way these people have been languishing in jail despite completing their punishment period is something really unfortunate." Cachar deputy commissioner S. Vishwanathan said of the 46 Bangladeshi citizens, nine who are still in the detention camp after completing their jail term would be sent back to their country soon. However, no concrete decision has yet been taken.