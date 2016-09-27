'Half-Indian' lawyer killed in Houston shootout

Nathan DeSai Houston, Sept. 26 (PTI): A disgruntled lawyer, believed to be half-Indian, today fired indiscriminately and injured nine persons at a strip mall in southwest Houston before being shot dead by police in the latest incident of mass shooting in the US. The shooter was identified as Nathan DeSai,who previously worked at McDaniel & DeSai LLP. However, the practice closed down some time last year, Ken McDaniel toldthe local media here. Houston Police confirmed the mass shooter was dead after firing at passing cars and officers who responded to the call for help near the mall. Earlier today, they had tweeted that an "active shooter at Weslayan & Bissonnet has been shot by our officers; no reports of other suspects at this time". The attacker was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, police said. Witnesses and emergency officials described a chaotic scene as the gunman fired dozens of shots at random, sending people ducking for cover. One witness,said he heard "over 100 shots" fired - including AK-47 and AR-15 gunfire. It was "steady shooting back and forth" between police and the suspect, the man said. Six victims were being treated in hospital, with twoin a critical condition, and three were released, said interim Houston police Chief Martha Montalvo. She said the suspect was a lawyer who lived in the neighbourhood and police are investigating whether "issues" at his law firm were behind the shooting. The gunman was shot dead near his parked car, which contained additional weapons. It was parked on a residential street near the shopping centre as heavily-armed police officers descended on the area. Jennifer Molleda, whose husband's car was attacked by the gunman while he was driving, ran to find him at the scene of the shooting in Houston. (AP) According to local media, DeSai's father had tried calling his son numerous times today but had always been directed to the gunman's voicemail. DeSai's father said his son was upset over the failure of his law firm and the business had to close because of a lack of clients. He confirmed his son owned multiple guns and said he had a license to carry. He also said DeSai drove a black Porsche, the same type the police were examining in the shopping centre parking lot. That car's licence plate showed it was registered to DeSai. The gunman was known to the police, officials said. Today's shooting came days after an attack at a shopping mall in Burlington, 90km north of Seattle, that left five persons dead. On September 17, a 20-year-old man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall before being shot to death by an off-duty police officer. The US suffered the worst mass shooting in its history in June when 50 people were killed and 53 injured in Orlando, Florida, after a gunman stormed a packed gay nightclub.