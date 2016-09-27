Bush, Obama recall lost virtue

Michelle Obama hugs George W. Bush at a ceremony to open the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. (AP) Washington, Sept. 26: Maybe it was the unexpected warmth of the gesture, the sheer enveloping display of affection. Maybe it was his response, the beatific expression on his face, eyes almost closed, head tilted towards her shoulder. Maybe it was the moment: tenderness at a time when presidential politics has become a festival of cruelty. But when Michelle Obama hugged former President George W. Bush on Saturday, at a ceremony to open the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the image quickly took flight online. However one chose to interpret it - and overinterpretation is a hazard in such exercises - it became an instant metaphor. Some saw the lost virtue of civility in politics; others, the unlikely friendships that blossom at the rarefied heights of public life. To critics on the left, it was a shameful case of political amnesia by the wife of a President who spent years cleaning up the mess left by his predecessor. Michelle Obama and Bush have had a few such memorable moments. In July in Dallas at a memorial service for five police officers killed by an army veteran, the two held hands while singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic. When Bush began swaying to the music, Michelle Obama gamely let him swing her arm back and forth. At one point, as the choir sang "glory, glory hallelujah", he turned to her in a burst of enthusiasm, causing the First Lady to crack up, despite the solemnity of the occasion. In June 2012, when Bush returned to the White House for the unveiling of his official portrait, he aimed a few wisecracks at President Obama. But he saved his best material for Michelle Obama, reminding her that when British soldiers set fire to the White House in 1814, another First Lady, Dolley Madison, rescued the portrait of the first George W. - as in Washington. "Now, Michelle," he said, gesturing to his own painting, "if anything happens, there's your man." Some of these encounters are explained by proximity. When the Obamas and the Bushes appear in public together, protocol dictates that Michelle Obama stand next to Bush. Some of it is a function of the former President's playful manner, which by all accounts has become more playful in his retirement. But some of it also has to do with the relationship between the couples, which current and former officials say has deepened over the past seven and a half years, both because of the shared bond of living in the White House and because of Bush's decorum as an ex-President. "President Bush was very gracious to us during the transition, and he has been unfailingly gracious and respectful since," said David Axelrod, a former adviser to Obama. He recalled the President telling him that the Bushes "had taught him lessons in how to be a former President". Bush has studiously avoided criticising Obama or his policies. And Bush has lent his presence to occasions that meant a lot to the President, like the 50th anniversary of the civil rights march in Selma, Alabama, when Obama delivered what some believe was the finest speech of his presidency, on race relations in the US. Michelle Obama sat next to Bush on that day, too, frequently leaning over to talk or share a laugh with him. Michelle Obama's rapport with Laura Bush is less playful, but Michelle Obama's aides say it is no less genuine. In early 2009, Laura Bush invited Michelle Obama to visit the White House with her daughters, Malia and Sasha, for a private tour before her husband's inauguration. NEW YORK TIMES NEWS SERVICE