Saudi ministers face cuts

Riyadh, Sept. 26 (Reuters): Saudi Arabia will cut ministers' salaries by 20 per cent and scale back financial perks for public sector employees in one of the most drastic measures yet by the energy-rich kingdom to save money at a time of low oil prices.

The measures, disclosed in a cabinet statement and royal decree broadcast on state-run Ekhbariya TV today, constitute the first pay cuts for government employees.

"The cabinet has decided to stop and cancel some bonuses and financial benefits," read a line of text on Ekhbariya, as a minister read to assembled ministers and royals, including King Salman, a list of cuts in various grades in the civil service.

The plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 has pushed energy-rich Gulf Arab states to rein in lavish public spending.

