Calcutta on Vistara priority list

New Delhi, Sept. 26: Vistara, the Tata-Singapore Airlines' joint venture, will introduce more flights from Calcutta and Hyderabad as these airports are willing to provide more slots than the other major metros.

"We are selectively adding flights in various parts of the country. Calcutta and Hyderabad have offered more slots than Mumbai or Bangalore and, therefore, it is easier to add new routes from these cities faster," said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer, Vistara.

The full service airline is also gearing up for its international foray from the second half of 2018 when it will have the mandatory fleet of 20 aircraft, necessary to fly abroad.

"We will be going international very soon," Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO of Vistara, said, adding that by June 2018 the airline will have a fleet of 20 aircraft - 13 A320s and 7 A320Neos.

In a span of 20 months, Vistara has expanded its domestic network to 17 destinations with 430 weekly flights. The 18th destination, Port Blair (New Delhi-Calcutta-Port Blair), will be added later this week (30 September).

Over the next four weeks, Vistara's fleet will grow to 13 aircraft which will fly 515 flights weekly.

Vistara today launched its Club Vistara frequent flyer programme.

The airline is also evaluating the government's regional connectivity scheme.