Pak trade ties to remain intact

New Delhi, Sept. 26: India is unlikely to cut its trade links with Pakistan amid growing demand for stern action against Islamabad after the Uri terror attack. The two-way trade has been expanding, with India enjoying a surplus. However, New Delhi will continue with its efforts to develop closer trade ties with other SAARC countries. India today announced that the six-member South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) - comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka - have come out with its first long-term plan to promote greater cooperation among its members. Officials said any decision to ban bilateral trade with Pakistan, which is excluded from the SASEC, would have to be taken at the highest level and was unlikely now. However, reports of Islamabad calling off the popular Aalishaan Pakistan Exhibition in New Delhi next month had given rise to speculation that India could take strong measures, including a trade ban. "Because of the current situation between Pakistan and India which are beyond the TDAP's control, the event planned for 2016 has been called off," the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has said. Ministry officials, however, pointed out that partial sanctions against Pakistan were imposed in December 2001. India banned trade through the air and land routes, while it continued through the sea. Experts said a complete ban would not be judicious as the balance of trade was heavily in India's favour. "Any ban on trade will adversely affect the Indian industry more than Pakistan as the country exports much more than it imports," said Nisha Taneja, analyst with the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. Taneja said the political tension had not resulted in a dip in bilateral trade, either after the Parliament attack in 2001 or after the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008. "In fact, trade between India and Pakistan steadily increased (after a slight dip in 2002) during the entire period of partial sanctions. After the Mumbai attacks, too, trade expanded as Pakistan increased the number of items on its positive list," Taneja said. Trade between India and Pakistan rose 6.1 per cent to $409.96 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal over the year-ago period. In 2015-16, both countries had traded goods worth $5.31 billion, down from $6.71 billion in 2014-15. This year, trade is projected to cross last year's level even if it does not surpass the 2014-15 numbers. Bilateral trade usually surges in winter when demand for fresh fruit, meat, nuts and other agriculture products increases on both sides. Of India's total trade of $641 billion in 2015-16, Pakistan accounted for just $2.67 billion. India has also been pushing Pakistan to remove restrictions on the Attari/Wagah border and grant it the most-favoured nation (MFN) status by December 2012. Pakistan, however, did not adhere to the timeline. India has already given Pakistan the MFN status - which is a promise that it will not discriminate against imports from that country.