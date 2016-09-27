BoI offloads 18% in insurance venture

Mumbai, Sept. 26: Bank of India (BoI) today said it had sold an 18 per cent stake in its insurance joint venture Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd to its Japanese partner. Star Union Dai-ichi is a joint venture among BoI, Union Bank of India and Dai-Ichi Life (DILIC). Dai-ichi is one of the world's largest life insurance companies with premiums of $54 billion and assets of $484 billion on a consolidated basis as on March 31. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges today, the BoI said following its stake sale, the shareholding of DILIC would go up to 44 per cent from 26 per cent and BoI's come down to 30 per cent from 48 per cent. However, there will be no change in the stake of Union Bank of India at 26 per cent. BoI, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. The PSU lender pointed out that in terms of the joint venture agreement, the Japanese partner had an option to purchase an additional stake of 18 per cent "upon change in law'' permitting overseas investors to hold stake higher than 26 per cent. "DILIC has since exercised the call option to acquire the stake from BoI and increased shareholding of DILIC will be 44 per cent from 26 per cent upon completion of the transaction after receiving necessary statutory/regulatory approvals," BoI said. The announcement did little to improve the value of BoI's shares, which ended nearly half-a-per-cent lower at Rs 117.80 on the BSE. Since the government allowed foreign investment of up to 49 per cent in the insurance sector from a limit of 26 per cent, several overseas partners joint venture partners have hiked their stake in Indian joint ventures.