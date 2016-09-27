Big debate shadow on stocks

Mumbai, Sept. 26: Stocks around the world fell on Monday ahead of the first US presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump even as oil prices rose on hopes of an output cut at an upcoming Opec meeting in Algeria. The Sensex took the cue from the cautious global markets to close down by 1.30 per cent at 28294.28, after posting its biggest intra-day percentage fall since September 12. The Nifty lost 1.23 per cent to 8723.05. Half of America's likely voters will rely on the presidential debates to help them to choose between the two major US party nominees in the November 8 election, a Reuters/Ipsos said. "The polls have both candidates neck-and-neck. The debates might increase the lead of one over the other and that's what the market is fearful of," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York. While analysts are tracking the business policies of both the leaders, they fear a better performance by Trump, who has strong views on matters such as outsourcing, may not be positive for the markets in the near term. "A good performance from Trump could see market volatility increase, particularly if investors think he could actually win," Reuters quoted Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London. In afternoon trading, the Dow was down 0.81 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.79 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 0.82 per cent. European stocks fell, dragged down by a pullback in the shares of major banking and energy companies. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei ended 1.3 per cent lower. Opec factor An impending Opec meeting this week also hit sentiment. Oil prices have inched up after Algeria's energy minister said various options were being examined at the meeting of the producers, among which included an output cut or freeze. For the domestic markets, the next key event is the monetary policy that will be announced on October 4. "Markets in India started the week on a distressed note, with key indices suffering sharp losses,'' Shreyash Devalkar, fund manager at BNP Paribas MF said. ONGC was the top loser on the Sensex as it crashed 3.84 per cent, followed by Tata Motors.