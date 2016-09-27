Telecom cop talks tough on call failure

New Delhi, Sept. 26: Telecom regulator Trai today said it would issue showcause notices to operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for call drops far higher than the prescribed limit, taking a stern stand on allegations by new entrant Reliance Jio that dominant players were not providing enough interconnect points. Insufficient interconnect points lead to call failure - that is, the calls do not connect when a user of one operator tries to call on another's network. Jio claimed that over 12 crore calls failed daily between Jio and the networks of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. "We have received the data. It shows that the call failure level is far in excess of the prescribed limit under Quality of Service (QoS) rules. Prima facie, this constitutes non-compliance of licence condition related to interconnection and QoS norms on congestion levels at points of interconnection (PoI)," Trai chairman R.S. Sharma said, adding that showcause notices would be served if the operators did not take steps to rectify the situation. Sharma, however, did not reveal which operators would be served the notices. The Telegraph had earlier reported that Trai might even levy a penalty of up to Rs 50 crore on operators if data on congestion at points of interconnect reveal deliberate attempts to block calls from Reliance Jio. Trai has asked operators to submit their network congestion details from September 15 to September 19. Jio has claimed 75-80 per cent call failures over the last few weeks. Over a period of 10 days alone, 52 crore calls failed cumulatively on the networks of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. "Unfortunately, customers are the worst sufferers. They have no reason to suffer. It is our job to ensure that this issue is resolved at the earliest," added Sharma. Jio has said blocking of calls is a breach of licence conditions by the incumbent operators and severely affects customer interests. Since its commercial launch on September 5, Jio had been raising the issue of insufficient POIs as anti-competitive and aimed at hindering the entry of a new operator. Jio had sought strict action from Trai as well as the department of telecom.