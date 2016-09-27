Data custodian ready to deliver

T.C.A. Anant in Calcutta

on Monday. Picture by

Kishor Roy Chowdhury Calcutta, Sept. 26: The Central Statistical Office (CSO) is gearing up to provide advanced estimates of national accounts by December following the government's decision to push forward the date of the Union budget for 2017-18. The government, in a circular dated September 22, has formally noted its decision to undertake structural reforms, including the advancement of the budget by about a month and the merger of the railway and union budgets. As a result the CSO, which usually comes out with the advance estimates in February, will now have to provide the data earlier than it had anticipated. Growth and fiscal deficit data are calculated on the basis of the advance estimates. Chief statistician T.C.A. Anant today told The Telegraph that it was possible to provide the advance estimates to the finance ministry earlier than scheduled as part of the budget exercise. "The advanced estimate data are just a projection. Till now, we have been making the projection in February based on data, which were available till January. The only difference this time is the projections are wanted a month earlier. It is just a mechanical exercise and conceptually there are no issues," he said. While statistically higher frequency data are likely to offer more accurate estimates, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das has reportedly said that the variation was unlikely to be significant. At an interactive session organised by the MCCI, Anant said efforts were underway to come up with regular estimates on employment. "One of the biggest data gap in the economy is the absence of a series of labour measurement. We are in a very advanced stage and hope that in the course of this financial year, or sometime sooner, we will be able to introduce regular labour survey with both annual and quarterly estimates," Anant said. He said the goods and services tax could facilitate better data capture, which in turn could help in the calculation of gross value added.