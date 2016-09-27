Shooter's relatives flee

Rajdev Ranjan

The family members of Mohammad Javed, an absconding accused in Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case, have gone into hiding after the CBI intensified its operation against the suspects.

Te CBI team found Javed's Shukla tola house in Siwan town locked on Sunday night. His neighbours told the sleuths that the residents of the house have shifted somewhere else to avoid police action.

Javed has been on the run ever since his name figured in the case. Apart from him, the CBI is also looking for one Jimmy Mian. Last week Mohammad Kaif, another absconding accused in Rajdev's murder, surrendered in the court in a separate extortion case.

While Javed and Jimmy were involved in land deals, Kaif used to run a cricket training institute. Before Rajdev's murder on May 13 this year, a local businessman had lodged an extortion case against the three.

An investigating officer said that the names of Kaif, Javed and Jimmy had surfaced during the interrogation of Rohit, a close associate of contract killer Laddan Mian who earlier worked for Siwan gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Sources said that Jimmy, Javed and Kaif were present when Shahabuddin was released from the Bhagalpur central jail on September 10. Javed's picture with health minister Tej Pratap Yadav had also gone viral on social media.

Police sources said that seven persons, including Laddan, were lodged in the Siwan district jail in connection with Rajdev's murder case.

The CBI also interrogated Siwan town police station house officer Subodh Kumar, who was earlier assigned to probe the case.

Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Saurav Kumar Shah said the district police would cooperate with the CBI in the investigation.

"Apart from the personnel of the district armed police, we have drafted the STF 9special task force) for carrying out raids to nab the accused," SP Shah told The Telegraph.

A team of forensic experts from the CBI headquarters in Delhi reached Siwan on Monday evening. They will examine the samples collected earlier from Rajdev's murder spot by the Siwan police.