Teacher papers face legal test

More than 150 primary school teachers and the panchayat-level recruitment units, headed by respective secretaries, which provide them employment face legal action.

The failure of the recruitment units to provide details of these teachers like their education qualification certificates and the merit list on the basis of which employment was given triggered the action.

Sharing this information on Monday, district programme officer Anil Kumar Srivastava said: "Eight panchayat-level recruitment units, which appointed over 150 primary school teachers, have been identified so far for non-compliance of order on submission of teachers' details."

"The details had been sought from panchayat secretaries as the state vigilance bureau, which is looking into the alleged irregularities in teachers' appointments, had asked for these details from the districts. Since the panchayat officials didn't respond to reminders sent to them, we have no other option but to take legal action," said Srivastava.

Munger district education officer K.K. Sharma said: "The vigilance bureau has returned incomplete documents of 155 primary teachers. Criminal cases against three panchayat-level recruitment units have been registered for not providing the details of teachers' appointment they made."

The vigilance bureau superintendent of police S.P. Choudhary said: "The documents of such appointees and recuitment merit list made by recruitment units are being verified."