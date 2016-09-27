Patna round-up

Industries meet Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he was not bothered about the Rs 5,000-crore revenue loss incurred because of prohibition. "On the contrary prohibition will save Rs 10,000 crore that people of the state would have had to incur on alcohol-related treatment," Nitish said while addressing the 72nd annual function of the Bihar Industries Association (BIA). The chief minister reiterated his support to the goods and services tax to be rolled out in April 2017, as he said this will benefit Bihar, which is primarily a consumer state. "GST will bring transparency in tax-related issues which will boost industries," Nitish said. He also ruled out confusion regarding Udyami Panchayat and said it will continue to be conducted every fifth Monday. Panel discussion Non-government organisation Vishwas on Monday organised a panel discussion on the role of religious leaders for the promotion of sustainable sanitation in the context of Bihar. The programme was inaugurated by Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, rural development minister Sharwan Kumar, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar and public health and engineering department minister Krishnanda Verma. Ram Shankar Sharma, the convener of the organisation said the objective of the programme is to identify gaps and explore areas in which inter-religious leaders of different faiths can contribute towards the betterment of sanitation.