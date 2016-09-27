Rush to pave roads for Sikh pilgrims

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who also heads the road construction department, on Monday reviewed preparations to improve the condition of the city roads catering to the needs of devotees who are expected to visit Patna for Prakash Utsav. The event will be organised from December 30, 2016, to January 8, 2017, to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru. Tejashwi instructed officials in the meeting to complete the road repair within the stipulated time. A total of 29 such roads have been identified in Patna where the main function has been organised, including the one from Gandhi Maidan to Patna City. Instructing the road construction department officials, Tejashwi said: "All the identified roads should be repaired within the stipulated time so that devotees should not face any trouble on the roads. Lakhs of devotees will be in Patna. Ensure that the roads are in good condition especially where construction work is on." Around 5 lakh Sikh devotees from across the world are expected to visit Patna to participate in the grand celebrations as the Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Patna Sahib is among the holiest for Sikhs, second only to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Patna recently hosted the three-day International Sikh Conclave at SK Memorial hall in which Sikh leaders, including Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, dignitaries and scholars were present. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, road construction department advisor Sudhir Kumar, its secretary Pankaj Kumar and other officials of the department attended the meeting. They were instructed to complete the road repairing from Mahendru to Didarganj on Ashok Rajpath it being the main link from Gandhi Maidan to Patna Sahib by November 16. The Gandhi Maidan will be the main transit point for the festival where the tents will be put up to accommodate the devotees. Apart from Gandhi Maidan, two other places have also been identified, which includes Gurdwara Kangan Ghat and Bypass parking spot, where the pilgrims will put up. The important roads that will be repaired before the festival includes Guru Gobind Singh link road, NH 30 link road, Kumhrar-Sandalpur road, Sanichara road, Kankerbagh road number 3, Choti Patan Devi road, Lodhi Katra road, Badarghat road, Govind Mitra road, Kali temple road and Guru ka Bagh road. On the law and order, the Patna police have decided to divide the entire stretch from Gandhi Maidan to Patna City in 10 zones to ensure monitoring of all activities.