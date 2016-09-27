Bribe taint haunts cop

Patna police sub-inspector Gajendra Singh, posted at Kadamkuan, was put on suspension on Monday on charges of accepting a bribe. Gajendra is facing the heat after Naresh Kumar lodged a complaint against him at the senior superintendent of police's (SSP's) office. "Based on the complaint received by police against Gajendra, he has been suspended," Patna City SP Chandan Kumar Kushwaha said. The police have also constituted a committee to probe the cases. Gajendra is evading arrest. Someone had earlier complained to Kadamkuan police about a girl going missing. The police detained three people in this connection. FIRs were lodged against the men and their family members. On September 13, Gajendra, who was looking after the case, arrested Naresh Kumar and his son Amit Kumar in connection with the case. But he allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from Naresh for setting him and his son free. He had asked Naresh to come to a place in Kankerbagh area with the money. While Naresh was offering the bribe to Gajendra, someone captured it on camera and made a video of it. Later, the video went viral on the social media. Naresh met SSP Manu Maharaj with his complaint against Gajendra and showed him the video. Police sources said Gajendra had implicated Naresh and his son to settle scores over a past incident in which Naresh had refused to pay Rs 10,000 the police demanded. Gajendra has not been seen in office since. "Two days back, he went on sick leave and has not reported for duty," a senior police official at Kadamkuan said. The police said a case will be lodged against Rajendra and, if required, he will be arrested and jailed. Gajendra, who hails from Hajipur, joined Kadamkuan police station a year ago and had earlier served for 12 years at Kankerbagh. Police sources said there were several complaints of accepting bribe while at Kankerbagh ,too but no case was ever filed. City SP Chandan Kushwaha said the police will deal strictly with such cops.