Festive excursions beckon

This festive holiday when many students will be vacationing, a few will be visiting places of historical and geographical importance to enrich their knowledge. A few city schools have planned education trips for students during the festive break. Here are some of the schools that intend to make the most of the holidays: Notre Dame Academy Class X students of Notre Dame Academy are looking forward to spend their Dussehra holidays at Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The student tour will begin from October 5 and will continue till October 18. "Around 125 students have registered for the tour. The school administration is yet to decide the sightseeing locations. The students will also make a report on the 10-day-long trip to Kerala," said Abha Choudhary, a senior teacher of Notre Dame Academy. Supriya, 14, has already started reading about historical monuments, temples and tourist spots in Kerala. "I have read about Thanumalayan, Kumari Amman and Nagaraja temples, now it's time to see them. I am also looking forward to learn about crop plantation and their varieties," said Supriya, a student of Notre Dame Academy. Open Minds Madhukar Jha, the principal of Open Minds, A Birla School, Kankerbagh, said this year they have chosen two locations for the study tour - Bhutan and Darjeeling. "We have to decide which of the two locations will be more informative and adventurous for the students. The study trip is for students of classes VI to VII. The students will leave for the trip during the Diwali break," said the principal. St Michael's High St Michael's High School students will make a trip to Rajasthan to get a feel of the state's culture, tradition and the artwork. Vice-principal Christu Savarirajan said: "There are a number of historic places in Rajasthan. The architecture and the monuments are world-class. We shall start the trip in October-end and end it on November 7." Students of classes VI to X will make the trip and after returning they will have to make a presentation on the trip. Shaurya Singh, a Class VII student of St Michael's High School, said he admires heritage architecture and Jaipur is the best place to find them. "I have been to Rajasthan with my family two years back, but this time, I will be going with my friends. Travel experiences enhance our language skills, we develop cultural knowledge and understanding," he said. Usha Martin World A Class IX student, Jyotsna Kumari, is very excited about her upcoming weeklong study tour to Dehradun and Darjeeling, which the Usha Martin World has organised during the Dussehra break. "I have never been to Uttarakhand though I have seen amazing pictures of the mountains and the hills of Dehradun. We have been told that we will have quite a fun-filled adventure in Rishikesh. River rafting and climbing will be part of the tour," said the girl. School principal Anita Singh said: "We will take the students for an excursion to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and its nearby places. The aim is to visit the best schools of Dehradun and expose the students to the best and thereby help them learn new things."