Cops off helmet duty

Police, in the run-up to this puja season, have decided to focus more on law and order instead of checking traffic rule violators.

Officers in police stations across the city have been asked to submit their daily crime reports on four parameters - arrest and detention of persons in connection with arms and ammunition recovery, seizure of alcohol and other contraband items during vehicle checking, recovery of stolen or missing vehicles and keeping tab on suspicious person or criminals during vehicle checking. The directive takes the priority off implementing the helmet rule recently introduced in the city.

Superintendent of police Chandan Kushwaha said: "Earlier cops from respective police stations were pressed into traffic service but now, they will conduct a special drive focusing on law and order."

Traffic police last week introduced the rule for pillion riders to also wear helmets. To make it successful, officers across the city were pressed into service. Kushwaha said now as people are following traffic rules, it has been decided to shift the cops back to overseeing law and order.

Prantosh Kumar Das, the traffic superintendent of police, said: "When new traffic rules for wearing helmets were introduced, number of persons caught violating it was around 1,000-1,200 daily, but now the number has come down to around 500."