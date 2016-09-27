Panchayats perpetrate caste horrors

A couple in love are tied up to a tree, penalised and ordered to leave the village - still a reality in 21st century Bihar. A couple of similar incidents have been reported from villages in Samastipur and Katihar districts. In the first instance, a local panchayat in Samastipur ordered a newlywed couple to leave the village over their inter-caste marrying and allegedly threatened them with dire consequences for defying its diktat. On Monday, the couple, apprehending an attack by some members of the boy's caste, reported the matter to the Samastipur superintendent of police (SP) Nawal Kishore Singh, who asked the station house officer (SHO) of Mohiuddinnagar police station to take cognisance of the complaint. The complaint mentioned that around two years ago, Kursaha resident Rajballav Yadav (25) had fallen in love with a Dalit girl, Bibha Kumari (18), a resident of neighbouring Mohiuddinnagar Daksheen village. The duo eloped over a month ago and got married at Vidyapati Dham in Samastipur district. The couple were thrashed by some influential residents of Kursaha, mostly inhabited by members of the Yadav community, on the pretext that their action had sent a wrong message to society. "As a majority of the residents were against us, we left the village," Rajballav told the SP. But all hell broke loose on the couple's return to Kursaha, 60km northeast of Patna, on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the panchayat summoned the couple and ordered them to leave the village at the earliest. "The couple were tied to a tree and forced to spend the night in the open. In the morning, the couple somehow managed to escape and narrated their tale of woes to the SP," said Amrendra Kumar Rai, a resident. Attempts to contact the mukhiya (panchayat head) Dharmendra Rai proved futile. Asgar Imam, the SHO of Mohiuddinnagar police station, assured he would look into the matter once he received the couple's petition. He, however, denied that the couple had earlier approached the police for help. "No FIR had been lodged till date (Monday)," the SHO said, adding that the guilty would not be spared. In Katihar, a middle-aged woman and her fiancé were trussed and beaten up mercilessly on Sunday over their love affair. Mohammad Shahjan and Hansda Bhangi later lodged a complaint with Pranpur police station of Katihar, around 400km northeast of Patna. The panchayat allegedly released the couple only after they paid Rs 1,000 as fine and promised not to meet each other. These are not isolated incidents. Several panchayats in the past have hogged the limelight for passing draconian orders such as banning use of mobiles and jeans by young girls. On a few occasions, even offenders of heinous crimes have been let off. In August this year, a panchayat in Gaya district ordered a rape accused to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and perform 51 squats after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor Dalit girl. When the Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP), Garima Malik, came to know about the incident, she ordered an investigation. The accused, Aakash, was arrested from Sadpur and sent to jail.