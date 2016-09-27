Here's your pandal-hopper guide

As the countdown to Durga Puja begins, The Telegraph prepares a ready reckoner on what prominent puja committees are planning to woo the festive crowds. Organisers this year have planned to provide residents and revellers a glimpse of famous temples and iconic structures of the country (and sometimes even the world) during Durga Puja. Temples will be replicated, burning issues such as prohibition will be highlighted and striking themes presented. The Telegraph spoke to six puja committees in the city on their plans... GATEWAY TO FUN The Boring Road Durga Puja Samiti on Boring Road roundabout, which has been running since 1983, is going to bring Gateway of India from Mumbai to Patna. The replica (of course) will cost Rs 6 lakh. Umesh Singh, the committee's chairperson, said the committee will decorate the interior of the pandal with themes of prohibition and mythology among others. "One of our tableaux will show a drunkard lying on the road while a cop walks towards him to arrest him," said Singh. "Another tableau will focus on Lord Ganesh who would revolve around Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Another attraction will be Mahishasura shown as coming out of a buffalo's body." EAST & WEST Sri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir Durga Puja Samiti of Boring Canal Road is spending Rs 4 lakh to create Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple on the façade and Bengali-style decorations on the inside. The committee has been organising Durga pujas since 1994. Chairperson Ashok Kumar said: "The idol will have big eyes like in Bengal and will be decorated in sholasaaj (kind of pith). We will have seating arrangements for nearly 200 people unlike any other pandal. There will also be heavy lighting arrangements for around half a kilometre." BASKET OF JOY Anandpuri's Sri Vijay Vahini Durga Puja Samiti will spend Rs 14 lakh to decorate the pandal with about 3,000 bamboo baskets that will hang upside down. Bulbs will be installed inside each basket to illuminate the structure. Santosh Kumar, the chairperson of the committee that has been organising pujas since 1981, said among the attractions at the pandal would be a structure of a claw with five devil heads. "It is a symbol of ragging that women face in society," he said. "We will also depict harassment people face at the hands of cops. Supal Pal, an artisan from Calcutta, has been hired to prepare the idols this time. We are organising bhandara on all 10 days in which we will serve prasad such as kheer-puri, rajma-chawal to thousands of people." DESERT GARB Goddess Durga and her children at Sri Sri Durga Puja Samiti on Govind Mitra Road will appear in Rajasthani attire this year. The committee, which was set up in 1920, is spending around Rs 17 lakh on its pandal. Not only will the idols be in Rajasthani clothes, they will also be adorned in traditional Rajasthani jewellery. The idol will be around 17ft long, said the organisers - who won last year's best pandal award with a 85ft tall pandal made out of stainless steel utensils. "This time we have focused on prohibition," said Santosh Kumar, one of the committee members. "The pandal will be like a palace and floral decorations will be one of the major attractions." GOLDEN SHOW Sri Durga Puja Samiti committee in Patna City's Chailital is spending close to Rs 8 lakh for its Golden Temple replica pandal. The floor will resemble a chessboard, said the organisers who have been planning Durga Pujas since 1933. "We have been setting our pandals up with interesting things such as coconut, dry fruits, chocolates the past few years. This time we will use golden motifs to give the pandal the look of Amritsar's Golden Temple," said chairperson Pramod Gupta. "The pandal alone will cost around Rs 3 lakh, and the rest will go into decorations. Unlike other puja committees, we have engaged local artisans for the work as we want to promote their craftsmanship." STANDING TALL On Dakbungalow, Navyuvak Sangh Sri Durga Puja Samiti will create a replica of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, for Rs 12 lakh. The committee has been organising pujas since 1964 and this time - like the past 35 years - they have brought artisan Jagannath Pal from Calcutta to create their Durga idol. "The pandal will have 10 gates and each would have motion-sensor lights and bells installed," said committee chairperson Sanjeev Prasad Toni. "We have planned a puppet show to raise awareness on social issues. A dinosaur will be present at the pandal growling, and the Durga idol will be life-like." The committee will also set up a globe with the picture of former President APJ Abdul Kalam to show satellite movements."