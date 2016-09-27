CM lobs alliance ball in RJD court

Nitish Kumar congratulates Bashishtha Narayan Singh with a bouquet of roses at the JDU state council meet in Patna on Monday. Picture by Deepak Kumar Patna, Sept. 26: JDU president and chief minister Nitish Kumar has thrown the ball on the Grand Alliance's future into the RJD's court. Addressing party workers during the JDU state council meet, attended by senior leaders including Sharad Yadav today, he said the JDU would not do anything to disturb the alliance. While speaking at length on the alliance dharma, Nitish kept mum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not uttering a word against him. It was the first time Nitish broke his silence on the Grand Alliance, ever since former parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin said circumstances had made Nitish chief minister, a statement that senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh supported. That time, senior JDU leaders Bijendra Prasad and Lalan Singh had held a press conference asking RJD chief Lalu Prasad take up the matter seriously. JDU sources said some of its leaders, including Nitish, were upset at Lalu not taking any action against Raghuvansh or Shahabuddin, who is also a member of the RJD executive committee. Nitish has seldom compromised on the law and order issue and takes serious note if anyone tries to malign his image. After things took a turn for the worse, Lalu had to intervene to say that the Grand Alliance was united and the government would function smoothly. But today, Nitish desisted from using "united" while referring to the Grand Alliance in what looked like a message to the RJD. "I want to assure that nothing will happen from my side, I always follow the Grand Alliance dharma," Nitish said. "Before taking any decision I speak to the top leader of the Grand Alliance; no decision is my own. I always take consent of allies and speak to them, be it prohibition or the seven resolves, every time it's a consensus decision." The Congress has already showed support for Nitish over Shahabuddin. It was evident when Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Ashok Choudhary openly challenged the RJD, asking them to leave the alliance if they were not feeling comfortable with Nitish. Nitish repeated thrice that nothing would happen from his side. "The BJP was also there with me and they never complained. I want to assure you that there would be no disturbance from my side. I never break the raj dharma of alliance," Nitish said, adding that people have given him a mandate to establish rule of law in the state. It is believed that Nitish is disappointed that while the Bihar government has moved Supreme Court to cancel Shahabuddin's bail, Ram Jethmalani, a Rajya Sabha member from the RJD, will plead on behalf of Shahabuddin. "It is obvious Nitish ji will feel bad. The RJD chief could have asked Jethmalani to stay away from the case," a senior JDU leader said on condition of anonymity. "Instead, Lalu didn't even condemn Shahabuddin for saying circumstances had made Nitishji CM." Nitish stressed that he always expects his allies to cooperate as his agenda is only about sushasan (good governance) and development. He also announced that the JDU would hold its two-day national conference at Rajgir on October 16 and 17. During his half-an-hour speech, Nitish did not attack the Prime Minister or took his name even once. He took a general dig at the BJP, calling it a party that is surviving on campaign management.