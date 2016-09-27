Nitish has got 'Lalufied', cry socialists

Patna, Sept. 26: The installation of Bashishtha Narayan Singh as the state JDU chief for the third consecutive term has raised eyebrows among old socialists, who allege Nitish Kumar has been "Lalufied" in distorting the party constitution to make it a pocket outfit. Bashishtha, a Rajya Sabha MP, became party president for the first time in 2010. The JDU said there has been no change in the party's constitution because during Bashishtha's first tenure he had to be made the chief after then state party president Vijay Kumar Choudhary stepped down owing to ministerial berth. "But that is a distortion of the party's own constitution. Calling Lalu and Nitish socialists is an abuse. They can change anything for the sake of power," said socialist warhorse Ganesh Yadav, who has been a Bihar MLA six times before he fell out with both Lalu and Nitish and lost elections. Incidentally, after the formation of the RJD in 1997, it amended the constitution twice. First, they waived the "two-term-only" clause for the national party chief post and ensured Lalu continues to sit in that chair. Second, they removed the clause that a person convicted by the court could not be an office-bearer of the party. A fallout of the conviction of Lalu Prasad in one of the fodder scam cases. "Had the Election Commission not forbidden a party from electing a president for life, the RJD and the JDU would not have bothered to go through the formalities of electing its president," said P.K. Sinha, a former MLC and one of the founder members of the erstwhile Samata Party (which was started by Nitish Kumar and George Fernandes after they snapped ties with Lalu). Sinha recalled that the Election Commission had once derecognised the Shiv Sena because it had declared the late Bal Thackeray as its president for life. Socialists pointed out that the change is not confined to electing party presidents and having their own men in key posts. "Nitish and Lalu claim the legacy of Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur. These leaders were great advocates of internal democracy in the party. For a bypoll at Banka in the 1980s , we wanted Janeshwar Mandal to be the Lok Dal candidate. But our supreme leader Karpooriji wanted someone else to fight. But he bowed to the wishes of party leaders," said Sinha. He dubbed the present lot of office-bearers henchmen of the leader whose sole purpose is to hang on to power. He said Nitish and Lalu have created "tailor-made parties" to occupy the power seat. Bashishtha is an old-school socialist, respected among his peers. But after 2010 he has played the role of a docile party president. After the experience of Lallan Singh as state party chief, who rebelled against Nitish (only to rejoin him later), Bashishtha is seen as "pliable". "Nitish only makes a show of political norms in the party. This time he has shunned that too. There is no difference between him and Lalu when it comes to running their parties," said a senior JDU leader. But others pointed out that converting regional parties into "pocket outfits" is not a new phenomenon. Even the LJP is a political outfit controlled by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.