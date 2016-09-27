Marathon for a beach cause

The Mandarmani beach, where the marathon will take place Tamluk, Sept. 26: The East Midnapore administration has organised a 500-metre marathon on the Mandarmani beach on World Tourism Day tomorrow to create awareness among tourists against driving along the shore. The decision comes in the wake of an accident on the Mandarmani beach on August 21 in which three youths from Calcutta, including two studying in the UK, were killed after their Ford collided with a BMW X3. The youths were driving on the beach despite a ban enforced last year by the district administration. District magistrate Rashmi Kamal and district superintendent of police Alok Rajoria would participate in the run tomorrow. Kamal said: "Mandarmani is an attractive beach. If we pollute the beach by driving on it, there will be nothing left of it in the next 10 years. So, we are organising the marathon there to create awareness among tourists. We have also invited tourists to take part in the run." Additional district magistrate Prasanta Adhikari said the marathon was being organised to encourage people to walk or take a stroll on the beach every morning. "They can also run or play volleyball or football. Our aim is to create awareness about keeping the beach clean and pollution-free. Our slogan is 'keep the beach green and clean'," he said. The marathon tomorrow is likely to have about 100 participants. Around 20 administrative officials would also take part in the run. "We want to emphasise that driving will not be tolerated on the beach. We have been telling tourists over the microphone regarding the ban," Adhikari said. District officials said they also planned to organise volleyball tournaments on the Tajpur beach and cultural programmes in Digha as part of the campaign. The ADM said: "We will come to Mandarmani frequently and organise programmes to create awareness about how to use the beach in a healthy way." Since the August 21 accident, the district administration has put up a 2km barricade to prevent vehicles from using the Mandarmani beach. The administration has also blocked all bylanes leading up to the beach from a road that is being constructed parallel to the sea shore. Debdulal Das Mahapatra, the secretary of the Mandarmani Hoteliers' Association, said: "We are also participating in tomorrow's marathon. We have been told to request tourists to join the marathon."