Trinamul stick for civic duo

Rishra, Sept. 26: The Trinamul Congress has directed the chairman and the vice-chairman of a Hooghly civic body to resign following complaints of corruption against them. Shakir Ali, who resigned as the vice-chairman of the Trinamul-run Rishra municipality on Friday, said he had "obeyed" the party's orders. The civic body's chief, Shankar Shaw, sent his resignation to the sub-divisional officer today. His phone was switched off. Trinamul district president Tapan Dasgupta said the party had told the two leaders to resign following repeated complaints against them. "Yes, they were instructed to step down. Both of them have tendered their resignations. The party was not happy with their functioning. Their replacements will be picked soon," Dagupta said. Party sources attributed the move to several complaints of corruption and nepotism against Shaw and Ali. There were also allegations that they helped promoters construct multi-storey buildings with sanctioned plan for three storeys, misappropriating municipal funds and illegal filling up of water bodies. "Mamata Banerjee has made it abundantly clear that she will not tolerate any nonsense by civic functionaries. She has issued her last warning to all Trinamul councillors (allegedly) engaging in corrupt practices. The Trinamul leadership in Hooghly just followed what the chief minister had said," said a senior ruling party leader. Mamata, according to the Trinamul leader, has been "extremely displeased" with the activities of some party councillors, such as the alleged running of syndicates and participating in extortion rackets. While calls to Shaw's cellphone met with the response that it was switched off, Ali said he had obeyed the party's orders. "I resigned because the party told me to. That's all. I just obeyed them," he said. A Trinamul leader in Rishra said: "In case of Shaw and Ali, most of the complaints had come from Trinamul councillors. Nobody seemed to be pleased with them. The district leadership did not want to take chances by keeping them on the board." "Had they not been removed now, there could have been more serious action against them in the near future," he added. The 23-member Rishra municipality has 20 Trinamul members, two Left members and one from the Congress. In her second term as chief minister, Mamata has sent a message to party activists that action would be taken against those involved in corrupt practices. At a Trinamul meeting in June, Mamata had blamed the "attitude problem" of several councillors for the Assembly poll results in some civic areas. Although Trinamul won 211 of the 294 seats, it trailed in 67 civic areas across the state.