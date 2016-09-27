Burdwan blast accused arrested

Calcutta, Sept. 26: Calcutta police have arrested Yusuf Sheikh, suspected to be the chief motivator of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh in Bengal, along with five other alleged members of the banned outfit in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast. Along with Yusuf, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, the special task force arrested Anwar Hussain Farooq alias Kalo Bhai, who allegedly headed the JMB unit in Bengal. Five of the arrests were made in North 24-Parganas and Cooch Behar and a sixth suspected JMB member was nabbed in Cachar district of Assam. Five of the arrested persons had been named by the National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet in the Burdwan blast case. Along with Yusuf and Farooq, the police arrested Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Kalam and Jahidul Islam. Two suspected JMB members were killed in the blast in a house in Burdwan's Khagragarh in October 2014 Sources said that while Yusuf and Shahidul were arrested from Basirhat yesterday, Farooq and Rubel were held in Bangaon. Kalam was nabbed from near Cooch Behar railway station yesterday while Jahidul was arrested from Cachar district on Saturday, the sources said. Kalam and Rubel had been carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, on their heads. "Within days of the Khagragarh blast, these operatives had left Bengal for either south India or the northeastern states," said joint police commissioner (crime) Vishal Garg. "Preliminarily, it appears that these members were planning subversive activities in some of the southern states. We need more time for the details," Garg said. Yusuf Sheikh, Anwar Hussain Farooq, Jahidul Islam Mohammad Rubel, Shahidul Islam and Abdul Kalam Sources in the NIA said that it was Yusuf who had in 2009 set up the madarsa in Simulia that came under the central agency's scanner for allegedly being a centre for training and indoctrinating new recruits. The JMB was believed to have sent funds for the madarsa from Bangladesh. "Alima and Gulshan Bibi, who were arrested from the Khagragarh house where the blast happened, had been trained by the JMB in Shimulia," an officer said. A Class VII dropout, Yusuf, who had allegedly fled to Bangladesh after the blast, sneaked into Bengal recently through the porous border in North 24-Parganas, sources said. The sources said Yusuf was not alone. "Shahidul, Farooq and Rubel had also possibly crossed over to North 24-Parganas from the Angrail border in Bongaon," an officer said. Officers in Indian intelligence agencies said Farooq had masterminded an attack on a police van in Trishal, Bangladesh, in November 2014. The attack on the van had helped three JMB leaders, including Boma Mizan, escape from police custody. The sources said Bangladeshi intelligence agencies had shared with their Indian counterparts information on Farooq in 2014. Farooq was learnt to have been hiding in Birbhum's Nanoor for some days. The special task force said it had recovered fake IDs, two kilograms of white powder, a laptop, several mobile phones, a detonator and Bangladeshi and Indian currency notes from the six.