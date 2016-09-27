Bhuniya visits Sabang

Calcutta, Sept. 26: Former state Congress president Manas Bhuniya today visited his constituency Sabang for the first time in five months since being accused in the murder of a Trinamul worker and a week after joining the ruling party.

Bhuniya attended a panchayat samiti meeting as the local MLA. Later in the evening, he attended a programme in which district Trinamul leaders welcomed him into the party and felicitated him.

In Calcutta, leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said the Speaker should "immediately" remove Bhuniya as the chairman of the standing committee on public accounts.

Asked about it, the Speaker said he had "no knowledge" of Bhuniya's defection and added that nobody had informed him officially.

Mannan, who had issued a showcause notice to Bhuniya, said he was waiting for him to respond before writing to the Speaker.