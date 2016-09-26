Assam girl swims into records book

Kashmiri Chaudhury attempts the record in Joysagar tank

in Sivasagar on Sunday. Picture by Mofidul Islam

Sivasagar, Sept. 25: Seven-and-a-half-year-old Kashmiri Chaudhury entered the India Book of Records by swimming non-stop for seven hours and 59 minutes at the historic Joysagar tank today.

The previous record was held by Khushi Ajit Parmar of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who swam continuously for six hours and 32 minutes at V.A. Ghatge Lake, Kagal, Kolhapur, on December 10, 2014.

She was 12-years-old at the time.

Kashmiri had earlier created a record by becoming the youngest swimmer to swim the tank both ways. The tank is 1,100 metres long and 900 metres broad.

Kashmiri started swimming at 6.45am and continued till 2.44pm. She was cheered by hundreds of people who had gathered by the tank to witness the achievement.

She braved heavy showers in the morning. Safety boats with security gadgets sailed alongside to ensure her safety. A medical team also monitored her regularly.

The young swimmer had been practicing for several months for this feat.

"She had earlier crossed the breadth of Joysagar tank both ways on August 29 last year when she was six-and-a-half-years old. That was the first such attempt made by anyone below the age of six," an organiser said.

Among the crowd that cheered Kashmiri was Bhogeswar Baruah, a gold medallist at the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games.

Kashmiri is a Class II student of Newlook Academy in Sivasagar and is the daughter of Rupam and Monica Choudhury. She has been training at Rongpur Water Sports Association since the past four years.

Before Kashmiri, Uddip Archit Bhuyan, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Guwahati had crossed the tank in 2006. Sivangi Sharma of Sivasagar had crossed the tank in 2007 at an age of four years and five months.

Adrija Rani Chetia made four rounds of the historic tank in July last year at the age of four-and-a-half years.

Manmohan Rawat was the observer for the India Book of Records.

The 318-acre manmade tank was constructed during the reign of Ahom king Rudra Singha.