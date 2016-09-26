Report light on elephant trade

Guwahati, Sept. 25: Lapses in the enforcement of existing laws is the primary reason for illegal trade of elephants in India, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). This is stated in the report, Illegal Trade in Live Asian Elephants: A Review of Current Legislative, Regulatory, Enforcement and other Measures across Range States, which will be discussed in the ongoing 17th meeting of the member states in Johannesburg, South Africa. The report was prepared after discussion with officials from the Union ministry of environment and forests. There are approximately 30,000 wild elephants in the country, the largest population in Asia, and the number is increasing. "Lapses in the enforcement of existing laws is the primary reason why illegal trade of elephants still exists in India. The provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act regarding inter-state movement of captive elephants are not enforced properly. The state forest departments also generally do not follow any practice of periodic verification of elephants, which are micro-chipped and covered by owner certificates. So, monitoring the captive population and assessing all legal elephants is difficult," the report said. A source said there were many elephants in captivity when the Wildlife Protection Act was passed in 1972 and subsequent rules allowed owners in possession of captive wildlife, including elephants, to declare their stock and obtain an ownership certificate from the chief wildlife wardens. "Today, India is home to nearly 3,500 captive elephants, of which a substantial percentage is privately owned. Recent studies have found that most owners do not have authentic or valid ownership certificates. There are many unemployed labour elephants in the Northeast. There is a demand for captive elephants from southern Nepal (for tourism), Kerala (temples and other religious institutions), from Burma and to a lesser degree from Bangladesh," the source said. The source said captive elephants were earlier traded in the Sonepur cattle mela in Bihar. However, the State Board of Wildlife banned the entry/exit of captive elephants in Bihar to stop the menace of illegal trade. It is possible the trade is often done in the guise of gifts and donations, he added. CITES said though the overall wildlife legislation is good, the problem arises when rules are amended by states and unintentionally create loopholes. For elephant transfers it is felt that allowing private owners to legally declare and register their elephants would be helpful for better monitoring of captive elephants. However, even when amnesty of six months was provided in 2003, some forest departments did not properly follow up and there are still many privately-owned captive elephants that have not been registered and micro-chipped. Therefore, it is difficult to monitor their number and movement. CITES said though there was no domestic ivory market, India is likely to be a source for illegal trade in ivory/elephant parts as there was a recent seizure in Delhi of 400kg of parts being sent out of the country.