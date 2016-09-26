Court orders release of 'illegal' migrant

Guwahati, Sept. 25: Gauhati High court has ordered the immediate release of a Bengal resident, who was arrested here and kept at a detention camp for more than two years, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi migrant. The bench of Chief Justice Ajit Singh and Justice Manojit Bhuyan on Thursday asked Assam police to release Mihir Biswas, 44, while disposing of a writ petition filed by his wife Jayanti earlier this month, seeking his release. During the hearing, Biswas was proved to be a resident of Garaputa village in Nadia district, who shifted to Guwahati in 1986 and started working in a garage. Police arrested Biswas on October 9, 2014, from Birubari where he lived with his family. He was sent to the detention camp at Goalpara. There are two other detention camps in Kokrajhar and Silchar where illegal migrants are kept for deportation. Jayanti told the court that the police had even tried to deport him in 2007 but failed to do so as Bangladesh authorities refused to accept him as a citizen. The court also asked the police to pay him Rs 5,000 while disposing of the petition. The court order, a copy of which was made available to The Telegraph today, said, Biswas was not referred to a foreigners tribunal, which is the process in Assam regarding cases involving suspected illegal migrants. Such tribunals were constituted for trial of cases to detect illegal migrants, mostly from Bangladesh. The development comes amid growing opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, introduced by the Centre last month, that seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Christians, Jains, and Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. There is also a growing complaint by organisations representing a large Hindu Bengali population in Assam that many were facing harassment in the name of detection of illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Jayanti said her father-in-law late Mahindra Nath Biswas had arrived in India from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) through Banpur checkpost in February 1966 during civil distribution. He then settled in Garaputa village and bought a plot on June 23, 1967. Mihir was born in Garaputa in 1972 but shifted to Malda. He also has a voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India. "The authorities believe that the petitioner is entitled to the protection under Section 2 of the Immigrant (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. The protection as contemplated under the provision clearly stipulates that the aforesaid provision for deportation from India shall not be applicable to those who entered Assam on being displaced from the areas forming a part of Pakistan on account of civil distribution or fear of such disturbances and have been residing in Assam, meaning thereby that the persons under that category shall not be deported from India. It is apparent from the records that the petitioner falls within the ambit of the same provision. Therefore, no doubt remains, that the detention of the petitioner is illegal and without authority," the order said. Jayanti had moved the high court in 2007 when the police tried to deport Biswas. In its order on June 26, 2007, the court had asked the authorities to follow the provisions of the Immigrant (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. The court had also directed that while doing so, the authorities should decide whether protection under provision to Section 2 of the act was applicable to Biswas. But before that exercise could be completed he was again arrested on October 9, 2014, and was sent to the detention camp. Jayanti had even approached Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner M. Angamuthu on February 29, seeking his release. Inquiry by the deputy commissioner's office found that Biswas was not an illegal migrant and he was entitled to come within the purview of the protection provided under Section 2 of the Immigrant (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. But despite that Biswas was not released from the detention camp.